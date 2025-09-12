Rob Gronkowski's gf Camille Kostek drops 4-word message after running into Russell Wilson's wife Ciara

Rob Gronkowski and his girlfriend Camille Kostek spent September 11th at Cantor Fitzgerald. Each year on the anniversary of the terror attacks, Cantor Fitzgerald holds an event to raise money for the &quot;Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund&quot; to raise money for those affected by terror attacks and natural disasters. Gronkowski and Kostek attend the event each year as a way to pay their respects to the victims of the September 11th events. Camille Kostek documented their participation in the event on her Instagram Story. During the event, they ran into singer Ciara who was also participating at the Cantor Fitzgerald event. Kostek shared a photo of the three and expressed her excitement in getting to see Russell Wilson's wife. &quot;ran into this beauty.&quot;-Kostek captioned the Instagram StoryCamille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski met up with Ciara. (Photo via Camille Kostek's Instagram Story)Cantor Fitzgerald lost over 700 members of their staff in the terror attacks at the World Trade Center. They continue to honor their late employees and all of those who lost their lives in the attacks. Camille Kostek showcased slow summer days with Rob Gronkowski in the HamptonsRob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek typically have busy schedules due to their individual careers. This summer though, the longtime couple enjoyed some downtime in the Hamptons. In July, the Sports Illustrated model shared a collage of photos from their time in the beach town on Long Island. In the caption, Camille Kostek shared how much she enjoyed the 'slow summer moments' they had compared to their typical busy days. Their French Bulldog, Ralphie, was also included in the beach vacation. &quot;sweet slow summer moments in the hamptons with my boys 🫶🏼🧺&quot;-Kostek captioned the Instagram post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCamille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski first met in 2013 at a Thanksgiving Chairty event hosted by the New England Patriots. The Super Bowl winning tight end passed his phone number to her through a fellow teammate, keeping his interest discreet. Gronkowski was in in his fourth season with the Patriots and Kostek was a cheerleader for the team. They kept their relationship private until 2016 when Camille Kostek was no longer a member of the cheerleading team.