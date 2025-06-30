Cam Newton’s girlfriend Jasmin Brown shares pregnancy update as stand-up comedian prepares to welcome second child with ex-NFL MVP

Cam Newton’s current girlfriend, Jasmin Brown, is expecting their second child together. On June 29, Jasmin gave fans an update on Instagram about the stage of her pregnancy.

Flaunting the baby bump in the mirror selfie, she wrote:

"Big MAMA 😍🥰😋🤍."

Alongside, she used hashtags, "Watch Jazzy," "Best Friend in Your Head" and "Third Trimester."

Jasmin announced the news of her second pregnancy first on Instagram with a Mother’s Day post.

“Feeling ALL the Love, kicks and elbows… cheers to our growing tribe," read the caption.

The couple welcomed their first child in early 2024 and have kept much of their family life private, including their child’s name and face.

Despite the spotlight, Jasmin has been open about embracing motherhood with joy and resilience, saying she stayed “a HAPPY pregnant woman” by tuning out negativity.

With Jasmin Brown's second pregnancy, Cam Newton is officially expecting his seventh biological child, and overall, his ninth child. This new addition joins a big blended family.

Newton has four children with ex-girlfriend Kia Proctor: Chosen, Sovereign-Dior, Camidas, and Cashmere. Moreover, he helped raise his stepdaughter, Shakira, from Kia’s previous relationship.

Additionally, the former NFL MVP has one child with La Reina Shaw, whose name is Caesar. He also helps raise her older son, Jaden.

Jasmin Brown and Cam Newton were first publicly spotted together in 2022, making appearances at Milan Fashion Week and the Kentucky Derby.

Cam Newton revealed tense talks with GF Jasmin Brown over his first girlfriend, Kia Proctor

Ex-Carolina Panthers QB, Cam Newton, recently opened up about a crucial moment in his relationship with girlfriend Jasmin “Watch Jazzy” Brown involving his ex, Kia Proctor, who is also the mother of four of his children.

On his Funky Friday podcast, posted on June 16, Cam recalled how Jasmin would often say, “My heart goes out to Kia,” which caught him off guard.

Despite her good intentions, Cam admitted he went into “defense mode,” telling her:

"You don’t know Kia. Keep her name out your mouth.”

He explained that Kia was someone he shared a deep history and family with, and hearing Jasmin speak about her felt like crossing an emotional boundary.

