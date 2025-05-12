Former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who’s a father to eight children, celebrated his 36th birthday on Sunday. Newton has four kids with his ex-girlfriend Kia Proctor and one son with LaReina Shaw. He also helps raise Shaw’s older son.

In March 2024, he welcomed a baby girl with his current girlfriend, Jasmin Brown. The couple is now expecting their second child together, which will be Newton’s ninth.

On Sunday, Brown posted a birthday message for Newton on her Instagram Stories. She shared several pictures of the two - smiling, hugging and posing together, with the caption:

“Happy birthday to my love and twin flame. What’s understood don’t need to be explained Bvay!”

Right after the birthday message, Cam Newton’s girlfriend also gave a small update on her pregnancy. Showing off her baby bump on her Instagram Stories, she talked about how being a mother brings her the most joy.

In the next story, she reposted a screenshot that said, “Your kids don’t need a perfect mom. They need a happy one.” Brown added a message of her own, explaining that happy pregnant women make happy kids. She also added that protecting her peace means protecting her child’s peace, too.

"I truly believe my daughter is so happy because I was a HAPPY pregnant woman and I am a HAPPY mother! I didn't feed into the judgement or negativity. (Still don't). I choose happiness over everything. (Still do) And it's the same with this pregnancy! Protecting my peace is everything! It means to protect my womb child's peace. And I am extremely intentional about that," Brown’s caption read.

Brown and Newton made their relationship public in 2022 when they appeared together at Milan Fashion Week. Now, they’re getting ready to welcome their second child as they continue to grow their family.

Cam Newton questioned marriage norms and praised girlfriend Jasmin Brown’s approach

Last year, Cam Newton opened up about his relationship with girlfriend Jasmin Brown, sharing that marriage is not his main goal. Speaking on his “Funky Friday” podcast in a conversation with Dr. Sarah Fontenot, the former quarterback explained that while he wants to marry Brown, he doesn’t see traditional marriage as essential.

Newton said society pushes a fixed path of marriage and family, calling it “propaganda” and suggesting that it can become a trap if not approached with clarity.

“That’s the way that the propaganda of life that everybody has been putting in our faces to say, ‘ok get married, have kids, whatever.’ Not overlooking or not identifying that, that’s still a way for the devil to look or dwell in.”

However, he highlighted the need for honesty in relationships and encouraged men to have difficult conversations with their partners. Newton praised Brown’s response, saying she avoids surface judgment and tries to understand deeper issues, comparing her approach to “getting to the root of the tree.”

