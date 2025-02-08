Cam Newton is one of the most electric players in NFL history, holding the overall record for quarterback rushing touchdowns. He has also been a prolific "babymaker", having had eight children; and if his comments are any indication, he's likely not stopping there.

Speaking to PEOPLE during Super Bowl Thursday, the former MVP and Super Bowl finalist said:

"Did I tell you I want more? I don’t know, however much that God gives me."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Newton has four children with Kia Proctor: sons Chosen Sebastian, Camidas Swain, and Cashmere Saint and daughter Sovereign-Dior Cambella.

He has a son Caesar with LaReina Shaw and an unnamed daughter with current partner Jasmin Brown. He also has two stepchildren, each from before he met his exes: Shakira with Proctor, and Jaden with Shaw.

During the latest episode of the Fox reality show Special Forces, Cam Newton opened up on how having a "child outside my relationship" negatively affected his intrafamilial bonds:

"We had just moved into a house, and everything was kind of perfect from the outside in. And my relationship with my oldest daughter has suffered.

"All she kept asking was, 'Yo, why?'... I'm still dealing with that resentment. So if I can heal that, then that's the start. We have our disconnects, but I just want my children to know that their dad cares.”

Ex-Navy SEAL explains what prevented Cam Newton from winning Special Forces

Sticking to Special Forces, Season 3 proved to be a failure for Cam Newton, as he was disqualified in the finale after giving up during the interrogation challenge.

Speaking to TooFab, Jovon "Q" Quarles, a former Navy SEAL and one of the show's hosts, blamed it on "ego" - more specifically his inability to temper it, given his physical attributes and competitive accolades (5:33 in the video below):

"He's that guy that struggles with it, I'm sure, with taking command from someone else that he may think is lesser than him or is not on his level in general aspect. But he would have got through it for sure, I think, if he would have been able to settle in and just understand this is what we've gone through, we've all done this."

Ultimately, model-influencer (and Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend) Kayla Nicole and reality TV star (and Caitlyn Jenner's son) Brody Jenner would be named the co-winners.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback