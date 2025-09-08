Cam Newton says Ravens threw game away after Josh Allen’s 4th quarter heroics

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton pinned Baltimore’s season-opening loss to the Ravens’ mistakes, not Josh Allen’s last-minute play. Buffalo came back from 15 points down to win 41-40 on Sunday.

"The only team that could beat the Baltimore Ravens is the Baltimore Ravens," Newton said on Monday, via "First Take." "When they don't come up to show and I mean all phases, I mean field goal kicker, I'm talking about special teams, I'm talking about defense, I'm talking about offense.

"You're going to see those type of blunders happen more times than not. If the Baltimore Ravens do not have a deep playoff push, and that's the only thing that we're judging them off of this year a deep playoff push, it's going to be hell to pay."

"The only team that can beat the Baltimore Ravens is the Baltimore Ravens" - Cam Newton after the Buffalo Bills beat the Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens seemed poised to seal the win when Derrick Henry’s 46-yard touchdown run extended the lead to 40-25 with under 12 minutes remaining. Henry finished with 169 rushing yards, while Lamar Jackson accounted for three scores as Baltimore piled up points on seven of its first eight drives.

Lamar Jackson's cramps influenced a crucial punt decision in the final moments

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn

Mistakes and missed opportunities left the door open for Buffalo. Derrick Henry fumbled with over three minutes left and Josh Allen turned it into a quick touchdown run to cut the deficit to two. Baltimore then faced a fourth-and-3 deep in its territory with 1:33 remaining.

Instead of attempting to close the game out, the Ravens punted. Jackson revealed that cramps limited him from pressing Baltimore coach John Harbaugh to go for the conversion.

"I was cramping, so that's why I pretty much jogged off the field," Jackson said after the game. "If I wasn't, I believe everyone in here know I would have been trying to go for it (on) fourth-and-3."

Allen needed 86 seconds to march 66 yards, setting up Matt Prater’s decisive 32-yard field goal as time expired. The Bills quarterback finished with 394 passing yards and four touchdowns, including two on the ground. He piled up 251 yards through the air in the fourth quarter alone.

The Ravens became the first team in league history to lose a game while scoring at least 40 points and rushing for 235 yards or more. Rookie kicker Tyler Loop made two field goals in his debut but missed an extra point that proved costly in the one-point defeat.

