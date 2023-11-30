Cam Newton has said that he disagrees with Tom Brady over his assertion that the current quarterbacks are mediocre. The GOAT had told Stephen A. Smith that there is a lot of mediocrity in the NFL because of the changes in rules that have been made over the years.

It attracted a firestorm of comments with some agreeing with it while others finding themselves on the opposite side. Aaron Rodgers, for example, supported the former Patriots and Buccaneers quarterback. Cam Newton, though, has come out against it.

The former Panthers MVP did not have a problem with what Tom Brady said but felt that it was unnecessary. Newton said:

"I think Brady was on some hating sh*t right there. It's one of those like, he can make that statement, but he didn't have to make that statement. He's like it's a lot of mediocrity in today's NFL... and I'm like bro."

He went on to acknowledge that the seven-time Super Bowl champion has achieved more than what most players will achieve in any sport, but that should have led to more humility from him. Cam Newton continued:

"Brady, all due respect, a lot of people will never achieve, not in our lifetime, what he was able to do. ... You don't see (Michael) Jordan doing this. You know, you don't see Tiger (Woods) at the height of his career, doing this. But I was just expecting more."

Cam Newton may have a point about Tom Brady

It must be noted here that Tom Brady was more critical of the rules than the players who play in the league. However, he was, until very recently, part of the same system he's now criticizing.

It must be remembered that a lot of fans, perhaps unfairly, criticize Tom Brady benefiting from refereeing decisions.

The famous Tuck Rule game during his first championship run, the Deflategate scandal, the Spygate scandal are all issues that came up during the GOAT's career. Some of his late-career "Roughing the Passer" calls in his favor were downright embarassing.

Talking specifically about recent years, he ended his last year with a 8-9 record in a woeful NFC South. He lost in the Wild Card Round to the Dallas Cowboys, who were led by Dak Prescott, the current generation, who the future Hall-of-Famer seems to be criticizing.

So, Cam Newton is right in saying that Brady should not be so critical of the NFL right now. If he can say something like this about the current generation, some one like Joe Montana could say the same about his generation.