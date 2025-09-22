  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Cam Newton takes aim at J.J. McCarthy amid fiery debate over Cowboys' playoff chances

Cam Newton takes aim at J.J. McCarthy amid fiery debate over Cowboys' playoff chances

By Nishant
Published Sep 22, 2025 16:46 GMT
Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn
Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

During a heated exchange on “First Take,” Cam Newton took a dig at J.J. McCarthy as he argued with Dan Orlovsky over the Dallas Cowboys and their place in the 2025 NFL playoff picture.

Ad

Dan pressed Cam while discussing whether the Cowboys are still a playoff team after their 1-2 record in Week 3.

“I can’t let you say that in your heart, you think they’re a playoff team?” he said.

To which Cam replied emphatically:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Wild Card bro."

Dan challenged him further,

“You think they’re better than Green Bay?”

Cam said no.

“You think they’re better than San Fran?”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Cam conceded this time, saying they “can be,” but insisted “San Francisco would skunk them.”

When asked whether Dallas is better than Minnesota, Cam said yes, which prompted Dan to retort:

“Minnesota will beat them by 17.”
"'No, they won’t, not with J.J. McCarthy," Cam fired back. "Bro, are you serious? Did you watch? You know this caveat in the NFL, it's not about who's most talented. It's about who gets hot at the right time."
Ad
Ad

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy, drafted 10th overall in 2024, made his debut in Week 1 of the 2025 season after missing his rookie year with a meniscus injury. Against the Chicago Bears, he delivered a fourth-quarter rally, throwing two touchdown passes and adding a rushing score to turn a 17-6 deficit into a 27-24 victory. McCarthy finished 13 of 20 for 143 yards, with one interception.

However, in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons, McCarthy completed just 11 of 21 passes with two interceptions, three fumbles, and six sacks. The rough outing ended with a high ankle sprain, which is expected to sideline him for two to four weeks. Despite the setback, Minnesota views McCarthy as its long-term answer under center.

Ad

Vikings provide injury update on J.J. McCarthy ahead of game against the Steelers

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed that J.J. McCarthy will travel to Europe with the team as he recovers from a high right ankle sprain.

McCarthy missed the win over Cincinnati, with Carson Wentz starting in his place.

“I spoke with JJ before the game and he told me his ankle feels great. He is down here, no boot on, walking up and down, and is hoping to get involved sooner, rather than later," CBS’ Tracy Wolfson reported.

The Vikings expect McCarthy to return in Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles following their bye. Wentz will continue as a starter in Europe.

About the author
Nishant

Nishant

Twitter icon

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Satagni Sikder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications