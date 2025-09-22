Cam Newton takes aim at J.J. McCarthy amid fiery debate over Cowboys' playoff chances

During a heated exchange on “First Take,” Cam Newton took a dig at J.J. McCarthy as he argued with Dan Orlovsky over the Dallas Cowboys and their place in the 2025 NFL playoff picture.Dan pressed Cam while discussing whether the Cowboys are still a playoff team after their 1-2 record in Week 3.“I can’t let you say that in your heart, you think they’re a playoff team?” he said.To which Cam replied emphatically:&quot;Wild Card bro.&quot;Dan challenged him further,“You think they’re better than Green Bay?”Cam said no.“You think they’re better than San Fran?”Cam conceded this time, saying they “can be,” but insisted “San Francisco would skunk them.”When asked whether Dallas is better than Minnesota, Cam said yes, which prompted Dan to retort:“Minnesota will beat them by 17.”&quot;'No, they won’t, not with J.J. McCarthy,&quot; Cam fired back. &quot;Bro, are you serious? Did you watch? You know this caveat in the NFL, it's not about who's most talented. It's about who gets hot at the right time.&quot;Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy, drafted 10th overall in 2024, made his debut in Week 1 of the 2025 season after missing his rookie year with a meniscus injury. Against the Chicago Bears, he delivered a fourth-quarter rally, throwing two touchdown passes and adding a rushing score to turn a 17-6 deficit into a 27-24 victory. McCarthy finished 13 of 20 for 143 yards, with one interception.However, in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons, McCarthy completed just 11 of 21 passes with two interceptions, three fumbles, and six sacks. The rough outing ended with a high ankle sprain, which is expected to sideline him for two to four weeks. Despite the setback, Minnesota views McCarthy as its long-term answer under center.Vikings provide injury update on J.J. McCarthy ahead of game against the SteelersThe Minnesota Vikings confirmed that J.J. McCarthy will travel to Europe with the team as he recovers from a high right ankle sprain.McCarthy missed the win over Cincinnati, with Carson Wentz starting in his place.“I spoke with JJ before the game and he told me his ankle feels great. He is down here, no boot on, walking up and down, and is hoping to get involved sooner, rather than later,&quot; CBS’ Tracy Wolfson reported.The Vikings expect McCarthy to return in Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles following their bye. Wentz will continue as a starter in Europe.