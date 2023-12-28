Cam Newton urges Bears to stick with Justin Fields after Caleb Williams’ cryptic social media activity 

The Chicago Bears have a big decision to make regarding Justin Fields ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. They are likely to end up with the first overall pick (via Carolina Panthers), and a generational talent in the form of Caleb Williams is up for grabs.

However, Williams recently liked a post on X formerly known as Twitter in which a Bear fan posted that the franchise needs to draft Marvin Harrison Jr. instead of him. Some Bears fans want the franchise to stick with Fields and surround him with more talent.

Williams' liking this post made Bears fans believe that the USC quarterback doesn't want to get drafted by Chicago.

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton recently talked about the situation and he wants the Bears to stick with Fields. He believes that the franchise hasn't put the young quarterback in a favorable situation to succeed yet and by not drafting Williams, they could add up several talented players who will make the team better.

Newton said:

“I'm not the one to move on I'm the person that's going to try to figure things out, you know what I'm saying, and if I invest my time energy efforts into drafting this young man I'm gonna give him every right before I make a decision to move on for him."

"I can honestly say the Chicago Bears have not given him every right to be successful. He has still managed to have flashes in the frying pan and say oh man that's a flash. So, he is capable of making some big plays if given the right situation, Chicago Bears got to consistently invest into the Talent around him so he can be great.”

While Newton's opinion certainly makes sense, it's hard to see the Bears passing on Caleb Williams. The franchise can create a lot of cap space going forward if they move from Fields who will likely sign a new deal soon. With Williams on a rookie quarterback deal, the team can construct a great roster with cap flexibility and contend for the Super Bowl.

Justin Fields' resurgence is improving his trade value

Justin Fields: Arizona Cardinals v Chicago Bears

There is no doubt that Justin Fields has played quite better this season. This has made the decision to move him a lot more tough. However, if the Bears do end up trading Fields, they can get a pretty good return for him.

The Atlanta Falcons are viewed as the best landing spot for Fields, and they wouldn't shy from giving up a first-round pick in exchange for the Bears quarterback.

The Falcons have a pretty good defense and a load of talented players on offense like Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts. A quarterback like Justin Fields can certainly excel in that situation and given how week the NFC South is, they can easily win the division next year.

