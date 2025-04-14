Cam Skattebo named best fit for surprising AFC North team on Day 2 of 2025 NFL Draft

Running back Cam Skattebo spent five seasons at the collegiate level. He began his journey with the Sacramento State Hornets. Skattebo did not play in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He then saw time on the field in the next two seasons before joining the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Ad

Draft experts and analysts view Cam Skattebo as a late-round prospect in this year's NFL Draft. However, according to Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron, this AFC North team could decide to acquire the Arizona State running back on Day 2.

In his recent article about the best Day 2 fits, Mason Cameron linked Cam Skattebo with the Cleveland Browns. The franchise has four picks in the first two days of the draft. They could look to add a running back to improve their rushing game on the field. They also hosted a visit from the Arizona State running back last week.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Cleveland has struggled to find a workhorse back to lean on since Nick Chubb's devastating knee injury. Skattebo would undoubtedly fill this void," Cameron said. "His physicality jumps off the tape as both a runner and a blocker, possesing a mentality and the after-contact consistency that the Browns' front office can build around while they figure out the quarterback situation."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Last season, Skattebo recorded a total of 1,711 yards and 21 TDs rushing for the Arizona State Sun Devils. He helped the team win a Big 12 championship while making it to the quarterfinals of the 12-team playoffs. The Texas Longhorns eliminated Arizona State from the playoffs in the Peach Bowl showdown.

Cam Skattebo put up a decent showcase during his Scouting Combine. He decided to forego the 40-yard dash but recorded a 39.5" vertical jump and 10'3" broad jump. The RB earned a prospect grade of 6.16, projecting him to be a future starter. However, at his Pro Day, Skattebo recorded a 4.60-second 40-time. This was on the slower end of the running backs in this year's draft.

Ad

Arizona Cardinals HC shares true feelings about Cam Skattebo

Last month, the running back had a visit with the Arizona Cardinals after the Scouting Combine. During a press conference, head coach Jonathan Gannon shared his true feelings about Skattebo.

"Kenny (Dillingham) brings it (film) over to me, and he says, 'Why don't you check this guy out?' I'm not through that part of the evaluation process, but I know he lit it up this year. I know he's a really good dude with a high football character who loves ball so that'd be cool to watch."

Cam Skattebo's future in the league continues to remain a hot topic of discussion for fans and experts. The 2025 NFL draft is scheduled to take place from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Cardinals Nation! You can check out the latest Arizona Cardinals Schedule and dive into the latest Cardinals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.