Cam Skattebo reacts as GF Chloe dons red swimwear while enjoying a jet ski ride at Bartlett Lake

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo reacted to his girlfriend Chloe Rodriguez's vacation post. The NFL star is preparing for his rookie season, and with a few months left before it begins, he spent quality time with his beau.

On Sunday, Chloe shared a few photos from their waterside vacation in Bartlett Lake, offering a glimpse of their water adventure. She posed in a red bikini, sitting on a couch on a yacht with her dog.

"Red, white, and wieners," she wrote.

Skattebo reacted to the post with two smirking face emojis.

Cam Skattebo reacts as GF Chloe turns heads in red swimwear while enjoying a jet ski ride at Bartlett Lake/@chloee_rodriguez

Rodriguez also posted a few snaps with her boyfriend in the post. In one of the pictures, the Giants running back posed with his dog, while in another, he was enjoying a jet ski ride with his girlfriend.

After a successful college football career, Skattebo is looking forward to his journey with the Giants. His former coach, Shaun Aguano, appeared in an episode of Giants Huddle last month, where he candidly talked about the NFL star.

"Great personality," Aguano said (via Giants). "Intense guy that played the underdog mentality the whole time. What people don't understand, and you don't find this too much, is he loves football. He's an all-ball guy. That kind of persuaded me to jump on him real quick and persuade him to get to Arizona State.

"His football intelligence is probably one of the most elite things about him, as well as his athletic ability. But he understands the game of football and loves the game of football."

Cam Skattebo transferred to the Arizona State Sun Devils through the NCAA transfer portal in 2023 after playing two seasons at Sacramento State. In his first season with Arizona State, he recorded 783 rushing yards. However, in his second season, he was phenomenal, recording 1,711 rushing yards.

Cam Sketobo’s girlfriend posts a heartfelt message for RB after NFL selection

Cam Skattebo was a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft, and his girlfriend was there to support him on the big day. Chloe shared a few pictures on Instagram with a heartfelt message to cheer him on in April.

"I love supporting you, keep making us proud. ❤️ time to head back east, go @nygiants," she wrote.

In the first snap, Chloe shared a romantic photo of the couple, followed by a picture where she flaunted a Giants hat while posing with the NFL star.

