Cam Skattebo's father Leo's pregame picture with Giants RB goes viral after rookie's gruesome ankle injury

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo suffered a gruesome ankle injury in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Skattebo had to be carted off in the second quarter of Sunday's contest from Lincoln Financial Field after attempting to catch a pass from Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart.Before the game, Skattebo's father, Leo, posted a picture with his son from the sidelines. After Skattebo's injury, the picture of the father-son duo went viral on social media.Skattebo had three carries for 12 yards and an 18-yard reception for a touchdown against Philly before exiting.Skattebo went down with 8:11 left in the second quarter after trying to make a catch on an incomplete pass from Dart. However, Eagles linebacker Zack Baun grabbed the Giants' rookie just as the ball was arriving and tackled him to the ground.Skattebo's legs appeared to get caught underneath him as he was tackled. When he came up, his right ankle was facing in the wrong direction.Skattebo looked in pain before the Giants' medical staff tended to him on the field. His right leg was in an air cast while being carted to the locker room. It appeared that Skattebo dislocated his right ankle; however, the Giants have yet to release an update on the RB.With Skattebo off the field, Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary are expected to serve as the Giants' running backs for the rest of the game.Cam Skattebo has been one of the top offensive players for the Giants this seasonNew York Giants RB Cam Skattebo - Source: GettyThe Giants took Cam Skattebo with the No. 105 pick in this year's NFL draft. He had been one of the best players on the team this season.Before entering the matchup against the Eagles, Skattebo had 398 yards and five touchdowns on 98 carries, along with 189 yards and a touchdown on 23 receptions.The Giants will be hoping that Skattebo's injury isn't as bad as it seems.