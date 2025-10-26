  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Cam Skattebo's father Leo's pregame picture with Giants RB goes viral after rookie's gruesome ankle injury

Cam Skattebo's father Leo's pregame picture with Giants RB goes viral after rookie's gruesome ankle injury

By Arnold
Modified Oct 26, 2025 19:12 GMT
NFL: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
Cam Skattebo's father Leo's pregame picture with Giants RB goes viral after rookie's gruesome ankle injury - Source: Imagn

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo suffered a gruesome ankle injury in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Skattebo had to be carted off in the second quarter of Sunday's contest from Lincoln Financial Field after attempting to catch a pass from Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Ad

Before the game, Skattebo's father, Leo, posted a picture with his son from the sidelines. After Skattebo's injury, the picture of the father-son duo went viral on social media.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Skattebo had three carries for 12 yards and an 18-yard reception for a touchdown against Philly before exiting.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Skattebo went down with 8:11 left in the second quarter after trying to make a catch on an incomplete pass from Dart. However, Eagles linebacker Zack Baun grabbed the Giants' rookie just as the ball was arriving and tackled him to the ground.

Skattebo's legs appeared to get caught underneath him as he was tackled. When he came up, his right ankle was facing in the wrong direction.

Ad

Skattebo looked in pain before the Giants' medical staff tended to him on the field. His right leg was in an air cast while being carted to the locker room. It appeared that Skattebo dislocated his right ankle; however, the Giants have yet to release an update on the RB.

With Skattebo off the field, Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary are expected to serve as the Giants' running backs for the rest of the game.

Ad

Cam Skattebo has been one of the top offensive players for the Giants this season

New York Giants RB Cam Skattebo - Source: Getty
New York Giants RB Cam Skattebo - Source: Getty

The Giants took Cam Skattebo with the No. 105 pick in this year's NFL draft. He had been one of the best players on the team this season.

Ad

Before entering the matchup against the Eagles, Skattebo had 398 yards and five touchdowns on 98 carries, along with 189 yards and a touchdown on 23 receptions.

The Giants will be hoping that Skattebo's injury isn't as bad as it seems.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications