Cam Skattebo’s GF Chloe Rodriguez drops 1-word injury update while hyping up Giants RB with customized denim during preseason game vs. Jets

Cam Skattebo is not available to feature for the New York Giants in their recent games, as the rookie running back is currently nursing a hamstring injury. According to Jordan Raanan from ESPN, he's likely to miss the rest of the preseason.

On Saturday, the Giants played against their city foes, the New York Jets, in Week 2 of their preparation for the upcoming season. Although Skattebo was not healthy enough to play, he did join his teammates at MetLife Stadium. His girlfriend, Chloe Rodriguez, joined him on the sidelines before the game.

Rodriguez was spotted wearing a custom denim with his name and number on one side, and the Giants' logo on the other. She shared two Instagram stories: one showing the side with her boyfriend's number, and the other was a picture of the pair together before the game.

She also made an update on his injury, writing "Almost" on their picture

Chloe Rodriguez shared pictures of a special denim with Cam Skattebo

In his absence, the backfield has been led by Tyrone Tracy, who ended up leading the team in carries during the game. He finished with seven runs and 39 yards, a good average of 5.6 yards per carry against the Jets.

Jordan Raanan says Cam Skattebo "probably not gonna make it" in time for Week 1

The ESPN insider for the franchise has noted how the rookie missed practices over the past few days, and he has not appeared on the field even in street clothes. Raanan points to this being a bad sign for his availability during the regular season:

"He's still sidelined. He's not working on the side at practice, we don't see him outside of practice, at all. Makes you think he's not that close to returning. So Cam Skattebo's start of the season looks, at the very least, to be in serious jeopardy, probably not gonna make it in time for that (Week 1.)"

Losing reps and snaps during training camp and preseason is never a good sign for a rookie, especially as he tries to take the starter spot from Devin Singletary and Tyrone Tracy. Missing the start of the regular season would represent a big blow for the former Arizona State running back.

