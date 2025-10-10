Cam Skattebo's GF Chloe Rodriguez glows in New York donning custom Giants RB-inspired outfit for TNF clash vs. Eagles

New York Giants star Cam Skattebo grabbed headlines for his superb performance against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 on Thursday Night. The rookie running back recorded 98 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries while adding 12 yards on two receptions to lead the Giants to a 34-17 win over Philly at MetLife Stadium.

Skattebo's girlfriend, Chloe Rodriguez, also turned heads with her outfit at the Stadium. On Thursday night, Rodriguez shared a snap on her Instagram story posing while donning a customized Giants vintage coat, complete with little bejeweled sparkles throughout and a subtle touch for her boyfriend with "Skattebo" written just above the Giants font. She completed the look with matching black pants and shoes, along with a stylish red handbag.

Image via Chloee Rodriguez Instagram

According to reports, Skattebo and Rodriguez began dating while attending California State University, Sacramento.

Skattebo enrolled at Sacramento State in 2020. He spent three years with the Hornets before transferring to Arizona State in 2023.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez was a cheerleader and gym instructor at Sacramento State.

Rodriguez was with Skattebo when the Giants drafted him in the fourth round in April. She has also been attending Giants games more frequently and uploading pictures from her outings on Instagram.

Cam Skattebo and the Giants will face the Denver Broncos in Week 7 of 2025 NFL season

New York Giants RB Cam Skattebo - Source: Imagn

Cam Skattebo and the Giants (2-4) will face the Denver Broncos (3-2) in Week 7 of the season on Oct. 19. The game will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

The Broncos will face the New York Jets on Sunday in Week 6 before hosting the Giants.

Skattebo has been one of the Giants' best players this season. He has 338 yards and five touchdowns on 82 carries, along with 155 yards and 20 receptions across six games. The RB is expected the play an important role for the Giants if they are to make a push for the playoffs.

