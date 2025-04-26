Cam Skattebo's girlfriend Chloe drops 5-word reaction as Giants draft star RB with No. 105 pick

Cam Skattebo’s NFL dream is officially a reality, and nobody’s prouder than his girlfriend, Chloe Rodriguez. After the New York Giants secured the Arizona State running back with the No. 105 pick in the fourth round on Saturday, Chloe posted a sweet picture hugging Skattebo and captioning it with a five-word message on Instagram:
“watching your dreams come true”
Skattebo’s road to the league has been anything but easy. The 5-foot-11, 219-pound powerhouse out of Rio Linda, California, had just one Division I offer, from Sacramento State. He took the opportunity with both hands and delivered a 1,382-yard season in 2022. He transferred to Arizona State in 2023, becoming the Sun Devils’ first player drafted this year.
Most draft experts had Skattebo mocked in the third round, but the Giants were happy to scoop him up on Day 3. New York hopes to bring Skattebo's bulldozing style to a backfield featuring 2024 rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Who is Cam Skattebo's GF Chloe Rodriguez?
Cam Skattebo is not turning heads on the field. He's also winning big off the field with his girlfriend Chloe Rodriguez. The Arizona State RB was a breakout athlete in the 2024 college football season, and Chloe was along for the ride, often seen beside him.
She’s not just Cam’s biggest cheerleader; she’s an athlete herself. Chloe competed in track and field and was part of Sacramento State’s cheerleading squad.
Before Arizona State’s quarterfinal clash against the Texas Longhorns on January 1, 2025, Chloe rocked a custom denim jacket with “SKATTEBO” and his No. 4 printed on the back. She captioned the post:
"proud of my boo <3"
Their bond is quickly becoming a fan-favorite story off the field.
