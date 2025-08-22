Cam Skattebo’s girlfriend, Chloe Rodriguez, grabbed attention during the NY Giants-NY Patriots preseason game on Thursday. The 23-year-old running back is gearing up for his rookie year after being selected in the fourth round of the draft by the Giants.Skattebo’s girlfriend was present as the Giants beat the Patriots 42-10 and shared glimpses of her outing on her Instagram story. She posted a picture from the sidelines with a two-word caption.“Game time,” she wrote.Skattebo’s girlfriend Chlore Rodriguez rocks custom Giants bomber jacket in preseason game/@chloee_rodriguezChloe Rodriguez wore a custom-made jacket for the outing. She donned a black jacket with “Skattebo” and “New York Giants” embroidered on the back. She paired it with denim blue pants and posed next to her beau.During his college football games, while playing for Arizona State, Rodriguez has been spotted cheering for Skattebo in custom jackets. She shared a few snaps on January 3 from the RB’s game day on her Instagram.&quot;proud of my boo &lt;3&quot; she wrote.She wore a “SKATT” necklace and a blue denim jacket with the &quot;Skattebo 4&quot; on the back.The Giants faced the Buffalo Bills in their preseason opener and won 34-25. They defeated the New York Jets in the second outing, 31-20.The Giants are hoping to bounce back from a lackluster season in 2024. They started the campaign with a loss against the Minnesota Vikings, 28-6, and then another defeat against the Washington Commanders, 21-18, eventually finishing the season at 3-14.They have had a good start in the preseason in 2025, and it remains to be seen what impact their new acquisitions will make this year.Cam Skattebo’s girlfriend, Chloe Rodriguez, drops a stunning vacation glimpseAhead of the preseason games, Cam Skattebo enjoyed a vacation at Bartlett Lake with his girlfriend. Chloe Rodriguez posted the pictures on July 6 with a four-word caption.&quot;Red, white, and wieners,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCam Skattebo's girlfriend shared a snap with her dog in the first slide. She sported a red bikini in the second, while the third featured a picture of her boyfriend holding their dog.Due to a hamstring injury, Cam Skattebo missed the Giants’ first two preseason matchups but returned to play against the Patriots. The Giants will open the new season against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 7.