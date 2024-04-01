Cam Sutton arrest update: Ex-Lions CB turns himself in on domestic battery, weeks after being on the run

Former Detroit Lions cornerback Cam Sutton turned himself in at Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s Orient Road Jail after the release of his arrest warrant for alleged domestic violence.

The HCSO Sheriff account on X (formerly Twitter) shared a 14-second video of Sutton being booked while handcuffed. Other football-related accounts, like JPA Football, re-shared the short clip.

The Tampa-based Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for an alleged domestic battery by strangulation case against Sutton that occurred in Lutz, Florida, on March 7. That infraction is a third-degree felony under Florida state laws.

However, according to SI.com’s Christian Booher, Lions team president Rod Wood revealed during the annual NFL owners meeting that Sutton was at the team’s practice facility at Allen Park when the Sheriff’s Office announced the warrant.

Since then, the authorities have been unable to locate Cam Sutton. Worse yet, the Lions released him even though he was about to make $10.5 million in the upcoming season. It would have been the second season under the three-year, $33 million deal he signed with the NFC North squad during the 2023 offseason.

According to a report by ESPN, Sutton allegedly assaulted a woman before leaving the scene of the crime. Two weeks after the incident, the HCSO released his warrant, which reads:

“The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office needs your assistance in locating a wanted subject: Cameron Sutton, 29. He is wanted for Aggravated Battery - Domestic Violence. He may be driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with a plate number of FL-AZ33QB.”

They published Cam Sutton’s arrest warrant after exercising all means to contact him. An HCSO spokesperson said in an interview with MLive:

“He’s been ducking us. Our deputies have exhausted all leads. He’s got vehicles and a home nearby and he hasn’t been there. He’s turned off his phone.”

Regarding Sutton’s potential fate if proven guilty, the Flaherty and Merrifield law firm website shared:

“Under Florida Statute 784.041, Domestic Battery by strangulation is classified as a third-degree felony. Those convicted of this crime will face punishment of up to 5 years imprisonment or probation, and a $5,000 fine.”

Cam Sutton’s NFL career

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Sutton in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft after playing four seasons with the Tennessee Volunteers. He left Pittsburgh for Detroit after six seasons.

In his lone season with the Detroit Lions, Cam Sutton finished with 65 tackles, six passes defended, a forced fumble, and an interception. In 101 career games, he has 233 tackles, 44 pass deflections, nine interceptions, six forced fumbles, three quarterback hits, two sacks, and a fumble recovery.