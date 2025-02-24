Cam Ward gets bold, eye-opening Ben Roethlisberger comparison ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Cam Ward has the tools and potential to be a franchise quarterback for whichever team chooses him in the 2025 Draft. And for at least one analyst, he has shades of Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger in him.

Speaking last Thursday on Rich Eisen's eponymous show, Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkma said:

"When I think about who he is and his mentality as a passer, how he approaches every single play, that sort of ice in his veins, will keep a play alive, he's got that escape ability, but you wouldn't really call him mobile. Both of these guys are somewhat similar in the overall arm talent they have."

He continued:

"Despite Cam Ward being a little bit smaller, they can sling it all over the field. And Ben just made a Hall of Fame type of career; in my opinion, at being this quarterback who was willing to do the unorthodox and who was comfortable in those chaotic situations, that's also Cam Ward."

Cam Ward chastised by Cam Newton after bold statement

As a projected top-5 pick, Cam Ward exudes a certain confidence that only a person who threw for almost 50 touchdowns as an FCS sophomore, then posted a masterful 172.2 passer rating while in Miami, can possess. While accepting the Davey O'Brien Award last week, he gave this message to NFL scouts and executives:

“Okay, you’re either going to draft me or you’re not. If you don’t draft me, that’s your fault. You’ve got to remember you’re the same team that’s got to play me for the rest of my career, and I’ll remember that.”

One person who does not appreciate it is former NFL pro Cam Newton, who said on the latest episode of his 4th-&-1 podcast:

"At this time, yes, next year nobody will give a (censored). There's only one person who made a statement like that and cashed in - Peyton Manning... Josh Rosen said that too and look at how his career ended up."

He continued:

"All that (is) cool, but when you get in that locker room ain’t nobody going to damn, give a damn if you was the damn first pick or the 11th pick or the 33rd pick or the 111th pick?"

The 2025 Draft will be held from April 24-26.

