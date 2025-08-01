Cam Ward goes on fishing adventure with Titans DT Jeffery Simmons following rocky padded practices at training camp

Quarterback Cam Ward and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons enjoyed their day off from training camp with the Tennessee Titans. On Thursday, Simmons shared a post on Instagram of his downtime spent away from the gridiron.The Tennessee Titans' defensive tackle shared photos of himself on a dock fishing. He then shared a photo of quarterback Cam Ward standing alongside him on the dock, enjoying the quiet time of fishing. In one photo, Simmons could be seen holding a fish that he had caught. He captioned the post:&quot;This isn’t just fishing.. it’s PEACE! Being on that water, nothing else matters. A clear mind and happiness is what I feel!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJeffery Simmons' fishing outing with Cam Ward comes after a turbulent few days at training camp. Simmons' relentlessness in scrimmages led to Cam Ward and his offense being frustrated by their inability to get anything going.Jeffery Simmons said Cam Ward isn't getting the attention he 'deserves'At the start of NFL training camp, Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons made an appearance on NFL Network's &quot;Good Morning Football.&quot; During the appearance, Simmons called Ward a legitimate NFL quarterback and was impressed by what he saw during mini-camp.Simmons said that as a number one overall draft pick, Cam Ward should be getting all of the attention heading into the 2025 NFL season. He believes that he is being overlooked simply because the Titans are often overlooked in the league, from his point of view:&quot;First off, I think that our team -- the Tennessee Titans -- never get the respect and attention we need. I've never seen the No. 1 pick overall never get the respect and, quite frankly, the attention that he deserves.&quot;Simmons also shared a moment during mini-camp when he did a little 'trash-talking' to Cam Ward to try and rattle him. The veteran defensive tackle said the quarterback was left unfazed and proceeded to prepare for the next play in the scrimmage.With former starting quarterback Will Levis out for the season with a shoulder injury, Cam Ward will likely not have much competition for the starting role for the Titans.