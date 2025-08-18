Cam Ward and Jeffery Simmons in fiery scuffle at Titans practice ahead of Vikings game

Things came to a head at the Tennessee Titans’ training camp on Monday after a fight broke out between quarterback Cam Ward and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. Ward reportedly shoved Simmons slightly following a touchdown throw to wide receiver Calvin Ridley in practice. The shove was part of his harmless 'Zombieland' celebration.

However, the veteran defensive tackle didn’t take the push in a good way, and a brief fight ensued between Simmons and the rookie quarterback. According to reports, the fight was contained quickly as Simmons left the premises.

Titans cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. downplayed the scuffle afterwards, describing it as a “brothers' fight.” He said:

“It just shows you the level of competition, man. It shows you that the offensive guys, they care about winning. The defensive side, they care about winning. ... You never want to see a quarterback in the middle of those types of things. But when it does happen, it just shows you the level of dog he got in him. He ain’t going to take nothing. It shows you how much he cares about his offense, how much he cares about winning.”

Titans fans will hope that things return to normalcy in the locker room before the team's preseason game against the Vikings on Friday.

Cam Ward’s performance against the Falcons

Cam Ward will be hoping to bounce back in the team’s last preseason game after having a poor outing on Friday night. The Titans beat the Falcons 23-20, but the rookie quarterback could only manage two out of seven passes for 42 yards.

Although Brian Callahan planned for Ward to play two series, the Titans coach changed his mind after his offense struggled on the first two drives. Callahan said:

“I wanted to send them back out there. I think just the play number was still low. Those penalties kind of knocked us out of some of those favorable down distances, and we didn’t convert third downs, and so we wanted to get them one more series because the play count was still relatively low. So I felt like it was good for him to go back out there.”

The Titans selected Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick at the 2025 NFL draft. The former Miami Hurricanes quarterback was formerly an unrated and unranked prospect out of high school. He will lead the Titans' offense this season as they kick off their season against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 7.

