Cam Ward labels Brian Callahan as “one of the best head coaches out there” 

Cam Ward recently showered praise on Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan. On Monday, after the Miami pro day, Ward spoke to ESPN and said this about Callahan:

Ad

"I think Coach Callahan's one of the best head coaches out there. The things he did with Joe Burrow when he first got into the league made him really successful.”

Callahan was Joe Burrow's offensive coordinator with the Cincinnati Bengals from his rookie season till 2023.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ward also suggested that it would be a seamless transition with any of the top three teams in the upcoming NFL draft. The Titans hold the 1st overall pick, the Cleveland Browns the 2nd, and the New York Giants the 3rd.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“I just think the playbooks match up not only for there but Cleveland and New York (as well)," Ward said. "A lot of those three teams did the same things that we did in Miami. So I think it will be plug and play."

The Titans sent the largest delegation to Ward’s pro day. Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi, president of football operations Chad Brinker, assistant general manager Dave Ziegler, VP Reggie McKenzie, head coach Brian Callahan, offensive coordinator Nick Holz, and QBs coach Bo Hardegree were all present. They even brought their official team website camera crew and main writer.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

At one point in the workout, Cam Ward turned to the Titans’ contingent and said something to them. He explained what he said after the workout:

“I told them, 'I'm solidifying it today.' I made sure they heard me. They finally got to see me throw in person.”

Cam Ward believes his time in FCS helped mold him into the quarterback he is today

Cam Ward also appreciates his time at the FCS level playing for Incarnate Word. Ward started his college football career there and played two seasons for the Cardinals. He did not get a single FBS offer coming out of high school.

Ad

In the same interview after his Pro Day, Ward spoke about his time at Incarnate Ward with ESPN:

"I think all I needed was a chance to play in a quarterback-driven system. (Former Incarnate Word) coach (Eric) Morris gave me the opportunity, and I just think I always carry myself that type of way.

"But then also it comes to a level you have to play at. A lot of people won't take a No. 1 overall player from the FCS.”

Ad

Ward later transferred to Washington State for a year before showing he could do it in the Atlantic Coast Conference with the Miami Hurricanes last season.

“It (the number 1 overall draft pick) comes from the Power 5 level," he said. "So, I just think every year I've gotten better and it ultimately led to me being in consideration."

The attention turns to the Tennessee Titans, who will be on the clock when the NFL draft starts on Thursday, Apr. 24, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.