Cam Ward makes feelings known on Calvin Ridley as Titans star WR claims 'suspension gave him time to rest'

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley is looking to make a strong comeback after being suspended for violating the NFL's gambling policy. He was suspended in 2022 and reinstated in March of 2023. Ridley claimed that the time away from football has been beneficial to him.

The Titans' WR spoke to ESPN on Thursday and said that he was finally ready to come back.

"The suspension gave me time to rest, get physically better, and mentally stronger," Ridley told ESPN. "After that year, I was ready to come back."

Ridley will play with the Titans' new QB Cam Ward. The duo displayed impressive chemistry during the minicamps this offseason. During the preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Ward and Ridley gave fans a taste of their game.

The rookie quarterback also gave his thoughts on the WR, saying that he is one of the best receivers he has ever played with.

"That boy right there is different," Ward said. "I ain't never thrown to no receiver that moves and cuts like him. He's one of the top-five receivers in the NFL. I'm blessed to play with him because he's going to make me look good."

Ridley is entering his second year with Tennessee and has been named one of the five captains of the team.

Titans QB Cam Ward makes his feelings known about Browns' rookie Shedeur Sanders

Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders go way back as both were exceptional in their last college season for Miami and Colorado, respectively. On the "Bussin' with the Boys" podcast, Ward praised Sanders, saying that he doesn't see the Browns' rookie as a rival and that they are really close off the field.

"I don't have a rivalry with him," Ward said (Timestamp: 0:25). "That's my boy. So, at the end of the day, the whole process, we thought me and him were going to be one and two (overall picks in the draft) the whole time. Whether he's one, I'm two, whether I'm one, he's two. And so that's just always been, you know, our mindset. It didn't go that way.

"I thought he was one of the better quarterbacks in the draft as well, even throughout college. He's been productive where he's been every time. We both started FC ... and that's where we really met for the first time with our quarterback coach when we first got to college... I mean, when he gets his chance, you know, to become a starter, I know he's going to make the most of it."

It will be interesting to see how the 2025 season goes for Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders.

