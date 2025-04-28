Cam Ward makes feelings known on Shedeur Sanders' nightmare slide before Browns drafted QB in round 5

Ex-Miami quarterback Cam Ward was projected to go as the first overall pick in this year's draft and did end up going No.1 to the Tennessee Titans. However, the same could not be said for his counterpart, Shedeur Sanders, who fell much lower than his projection. Coach Prime's son was considered the second-best quarterback prospect and a top-three pick.

Unfortunately, teams passed on Shedeur Sanders in the first four rounds before being drafted by the Cleveland Browns with the 144th pick, making him the second quarterback they chose after Dillon Gabriel (No.94 pick).

Cam Ward spoke about Shedeur's situation during his introductory press conference with the Titans. Both of them worked out together for the draft over the past few months. Ward talked about his friendship with Shedeur and how he was stunned to see him plummet in the draft. He placed his confidence in his ability, stating that Shedeur will make a name for himself in the league.

"I created a special relationship with him. First, getting to know him about five years ago, when I started working with them when I was at UIW," Ward said. "But it did surprise me, because he's a good quarterback, he doesn't get a lot of credit that he deserves, especially the plays that he made at Colorado."

"A lot of quarterbacks in the country aren't making those plays. And so, when he gets his opportunity, I'm pretty sure it'll happen soon today. He'll make plays on field when he gets his chance."

Unlike Shedeur, Cam Ward had to work his way up the ranks. He began his collegiate journey with Incarnate Word in 2020 as a zero-star recruit. The quarterback then spent two seasons with Washington State before finally playing for the Miami Hurricanes last season.

Cam Ward put up an impressive performance last year for Miami. He recorded 4,313 yards and 39 TDs passing while helping the team to a 10-3 campaign. The quarterback was honored as a Consensus All-American and the ACC Player of the Year.

Xavier Restrepo shares three-word message after reuniting with former teammate Cam Ward

Both Ward and Restrepo played for the Hurricanes last season. However, the wide receiver went undrafted by teams in the league. In the end, Titans decided to reunite Ward with his top collegiate target and signed Restrepo as an undrafted free agent.

After getting the call from the Titans, Xavier Restrepo shared a three-word message about playing alongside Ward once again.

"God. Never. Fails," Restrepo wrote.

Apart from Restrepo, the Titans picked up two more wide receivers in the draft to provide Cam Ward with more options on the field. They acquired Chimere Dike with the 103rd overall pick and Elic Ayomanor with the 136th overall pick.

