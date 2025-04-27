Cam Ward will start his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans alongside Xavier Restrepo, his former Miami Hurricanes teammate. The Titans drafted Ward with the first pick in the 2025 NFL draft on Thursday. On Saturday, the Titans signed Restrepo as an undrafted free agent.

On Thursday night, reporters asked Ward if there was a specific wide receiver he wanted Tennessee to acquire. Ward quickly named Restrepo and vouched for his former teammate, insisting his 40-yard dash time didn't show his true potential.

“Don’t let that 40 fool you, he's one of the best route runners in this draft,” Ward told reporters.

Restrepo ran a 4.83-second 40-yard dash at his Miami pro day. The wide receiver blamed the slow time on his right hamstring tightening up before he embarked on the dash.

Ward also reportedly advocated for the Titans organization to acquire Restrepo.

Restrepo will now have the next few months to prove to the Tennessee Titans that he is capable of being a wide receiver in the NFL.

Xavier Restrepo had three-word reaction to reunion with Cam Ward

Wide receiver Xavier Restrepo didn't hear his name called through the three days of the 2025 NFL draft. Shortly after the conclusion of the draft, Restrepo signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Tennessee Titans, reuniting with Cam Ward.

The NFL's X account shared a video of the moment the wide receiver got the phone call he had longed for. Restrepo had a heartfelt response to the video.

"God. Never. Fails," Restrepo wrote on X.

Restrepo and Ward played 12 games together in 2024 for the Miami Hurricanes. The wide receiver had 69 receptions for 1,127 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

