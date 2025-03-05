Cam Ward is the “only first-round quarterback” with “people in the NFL,” analyst claims

Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders have been competing to prove that they are deserving of the first overall choice. Otherwise, both have a motive to hope that they be drafted ahead of the other in terms of standing and future negotiating positions. However, one NFL analyst says Sanders' worth has suffered a significant dive.

Ad

Speaking on Wednesday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," Chris Simms claimed that "people in the NFL" view Ward as the only first-round quarterback, sidelining Sanders to second-round or late.

"I'll say right now that I think Cam Ward is really the only first round quarterback," Simms said. "Like, there's definitely that thought with people in the NFL, he's really the only first round guy. The other guys are kind of second, third round type guys."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

While pushing quarterbacks like Jaxson Dart and Quinn Ewers into Day 2 is not that unique of an assessment, pushing Shedeur Sanders from the top of the draft a full day back is quite the conclusion.

Sanders threw 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his final college season. He led his conference in numerous categories including completion percentage, passing yardage and yards per attempt.

How Cam Ward's production solidifies him as a first-round pick

Cam Ward at the 2025 NFL Combine - Source: Imagn

Cam Ward turned heads with his college production and with the sentiment from the league landing on his side, it's worth exploring how well he did.

Ad

In all three years of his college career, the Washington State Cougars and Miami Hurricanes quarterback saw his completion percentage climb, demonstrating steady improvement from 64.4% to 67.2%. His number of passing touchdowns also climbed from 23 in his first season to 39 in his final season.

He also led ACC with 39 touchdowns, 9.5 yards per attempt and 172.2 passing efficiency rating, per Sports Reference.

Plus, he managed to do so without working as a rushing quarterback. He logged just 204 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. As such, his production mostly came with his arm. When it comes to the position dependent on throwing, Ward appears to have the arm and the accuracy.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk," and H/T Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's the difference between a restricted and an unrestricted free agent in the NFL? Breaking down contract stipulations