Cam Ward's coach makes feelings known about QB’s private workout with Titans ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Cam Ward is expected to be the first overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. After having a successful Pro Day at the University of Miami, Ward was invited by the Tennessee Titans, who hold the number one pick, to a private workout.

Quarterback coach Darrell Colbert, who has worked with Ward and quarterback Shedeur Sanders, was a guest on "The Sick Podcast," which debuted this weekend. Colbert shared why the Titans chose to host Ward for a private workout and how it's beneficial for the team.

“Yeah, man, I think it's more so about, you know, especially at the quarterback position, and you talking about having a number one pick, you invest in all of this money into this guy, and you're investing really the next three to five years into this guy," Colbert said. "So you want to make sure that whatever guy you choose … that you crossed all your T's. You've done all your homework. "

Colbert continued why a team drafting first overall in the NFL Draft would want that extra time with a player.

"Of course, you've seen them, you know, at Pro Day, you've seen some games, you've met with him," Colbert added. "You've done all this stuff with these different guys. But you just want to make sure that, you know, put them in your offense, you know, have them up there, take them through, you know, stuff that you guys do.

"If you're about to make this pick, this is a huge pick. So, whoever you going to make it on, you want to make sure you do as much homework as you can.” (6:04)

Darrell Colbert stressed that while NFL teams, like the Titans, have gotten a look at Ward through film and in-person, getting a chance to spend one-on-one time is much different.

NFL insider reports that Cam Ward's Titans workout 'went great'

Cam Ward was in Tennessee on Friday for a private workout with the Titans.

NFL insider Paul Kuharsky reported that sources told him that the workout "went great" and that the coaching staff was able to interact with him on a much more personal level than they had in past interactions.

"Private workouts are a more favorable environment for a team," Kuharsky said. "The Titans interacted with him on a level they had not before. I don't know how long they were on the field together but indications are the team felt like things went great."

Cam Ward, along with Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders, are expected to be the first two quarterbacks drafted in the first round.

