Cam Ward shares picture of mystery woman in swimsuit during beachside escape

Tennessee Titans rookie Cam Ward seemingly took a breather from the NFL training camp. On Thursday, he shared pictures from his tropical getaway. The photos featured two lounge beds with towels and a pool.At the edge of the infinity pool, a mysterious woman in a swimsuit sat with her back to the camera. The backdrop shows a lagoon ringed by lush hills and small islands.Cam Ward shares picture of mystery woman in swimsuit during beachside escapeCam Ward's Instagram story came after he was seen enjoying a fishing trip with Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.On their day off, Simmons posted Instagram pictures of himself and Ward fishing on a dock.&quot;This isn’t just fishing.. it’s PEACE! Being on that water, nothing else matters. A clear mind and happiness is what I feel,&quot; the caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCam Ward made headlines after he called the Titans offense “very mid right now” following a tough stretch of padded practices at training camp.“I just think we’re very mid right now from my position, to up front, to the receiver position. But at the end of the day, it all starts with me. I just don’t think we’re where we need to be, but we’ve got a little bit of time. Every day, we get better as a whole. We’re a young team, but that’s no excuse,&quot; he shared.Ward was selected with the 1st pick by the Tennessee Titans in the 2025 NFL draft. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe took over as QB1 after Will Levis underwent season-ending shoulder surgery.Cam Ward's rare July photo dump garners 173000+ likesOn July 12, just 10 days before the Titans began their 2025 training camp, Cam Ward posted a set of photos on Instagram.The first photo showed him in his Titans jersey with “Ward” and number 1 on the back. Another picture showed his framed jersey and helmet inside a glass display case.In one of the shots, he posed with teammate and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, both smiling in full uniform. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOne more shot showed a few fancy cars, including a Porsche, parked next to a sleek modern building.The last photo featured Cam chatting outdoors with Titans teammate Chigoziem Okonkwo, one wore a helmet, and the other was shirtless, as they appeared to be mid-training.