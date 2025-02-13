Cam Ward slips to No. 3 pick with struggling NFC East team, per latest 2025 NFL mock draft

Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are dancing around the top spot in the NFL draft. The Colorado and Miami Hurricanes prospects might easily slide into the Caleb Williams-Jayden Daniels situation last offseason or the Bryce Young-CJ Stroud the year before.

However, in Wednesday's mock draft by CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso, Ward lost the race for the first overall pick. Sanders is drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders, who traded for the top selection. Ward didn't fall to second overall with the Cleveland Browns as they decided to keep it going with Deshaun Watson and drafted edge defender Abdul Carter.

Ward fell to third overall with the New York Giants.

"The Giants HAVE to go quarterback here, and Ward would be a fine get for New York at No. 3 overall," Trapasso wrote.

If the Giants don't secure a quality veteran quarterback, they would have no choice but to draft a QB. Even if they land a Russell Wilson or Sam Darnold, they would be wise to select a rookie for the future. With Sanders off the board, the choice would be simple at third overall.

Why Cam Ward might be content to be picked behind Shedeur Sanders

Cam Ward could be the second QB picked in the 2025 NFL draft, but that might be a blessing in disguise. In the last two years, the first overall picks had losing seasons.

Bryce Young is still looking for his first .500 record since joining the league in 2023. Caleb Williams finished with a 5-12 record after getting drafted in 2024.

Meanwhile, Jayden Daniels was one game away from the Super Bowl after he was selected behind Williams. Stroud has reached the divisional round in back-to-back seasons.

Coming in second could be a tough pill to swallow for Ward on draft night, but it might work out better in the end if history is any indication.

Joining the New York Giants would mean that Brian Daboll's team would be the beneficiary of that. If they have a season like Daniels put on last year, it would be the deepest playoff run for the franchise since Eli Manning was in his prime. Will all of this come to pass? April cannot come fast enough.

