Cameron Brink turns heads in mini skirt and cowboys boots at Chargers game as LA Sparks star takes over Thunder Siren duties

Los Angeles Sparks star player Cameron Brink attended the NFL game this week and took over the Thunder Siren duties. She was at SoFi Stadium on Thursday to cheer for the Los Angeles Chargers and turned the Thunder Siren to welcome the team into the stadium.The Chargers shared a picture of her enthusiastically taking on her duties on their X account. The WNBA star attended the game in a stylish all-white outfit. She wore a white mini skirt paired with a black tube top and a short white jacket. To finish off her look, she wore brown cowboy boots and a white cap.Earlier in October, Cameron Brink caught attention for her stylish outfit as she shared some pictures in an Instagram post, boasting around 1.4 million followers. She posted two photos posing by the beachside in California. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrink wore a blue crop top paired with off-white pants and styled her hair down her shoulders. She posted a picture of herself sitting in a chair on the beach.Cameron Brink shares heartfelt message to Chargers after NFL gameCameron Brink also offered a glimpse of her NFL game day outing on her Instagram account. She posted a picture of herself from the sidelines in her glamorous outfit and expressed gratitude to the Chargers for having her.“Thank you to the Chargers for having me!” Brink wrote.Cameron Brink shares heartfelt message to Chargers after NFL game (Credits: @cameronbrink22 Instagram)It was also a phenomenal outing for the Chargers this week. They competed against the Minnesota Vikings and registered their fifth win of the season, 37-10.Justin Herbert was impressive, making three touchdown passes to help his team win the matchup. He recorded 227 yards in passing this week.Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh opened up about Herbert's performance after the game.&quot;It's just another thing about Justin Herbert that I don't know how he does it,&quot; Harbaugh said (via NFL.com). &quot;It's nothing but respect. You know, to be able to actually throw an interception and then come back the next drive. That's the great ones who can do that. The great, great ones. Just measure what they do after something goes bad, after there's an interception.&quot;&quot;That's the worst thing that can really happen to you as a quarterback. And then chart what they do with the next drive, you know, that near interception -- that shakes a lot of guys. Not Justin Herbert, not the great ones, you know, back right down the field. After that near interception and touchdown drive. After the interception on the tip, (he) puts together another drive, another scoring drive and another one after that. It's incredible,&quot; he added.The Chargers had a good start to the season, winning the first three games, but then struggled before bouncing back against the Vikings.