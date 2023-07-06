Camile Kostek, Christen Harper tease SI Swimsuit collab as Barbie movie gears up for release

Camille Kostek and Christen Harper are getting ready to walk at the Miami Swim Walk event. The top swimsuit models in Sports Illustrated teased their fans with a smashing return to the sultry runway show.

Image Credit: Christen Harper's Instagram Story

Not only are the models excited to show off their mean walks, but Kostek is especially excited for the premiere of the most-awaited movie, Barbie.

Miami Swim Week is an iconic and most anticipated show in the world of swimsuits, and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is one of the most famous brands on the show. It will take place at W South Beach, where energy is over the top.

The main focus of the show is to reflect diversity and preach empowerment, as SI Swimsuit will try to feature amazing talent and pick the coveted Rookie position for the 2024 issue.

The show will feature Brooks Nadar, Camille Kostek, Christen Harper, Nicole Willians English, and other guests. Kostek is doubly excited because, along with walking on the runway, she will enjoy the Margot Robbie starter, Brabie.

Image Credit: Camille Kostek's Instagram Story

To express her excitement, she uploaded a series of pictures and showed her fans what a fun day it would be for her.

Fans will excitedly wait for Swim Week to see Kostek and Harper strut their stuff in some of the most gorgeous looking swimsuits. They will also look forward to enjoying watching Barbie, just like the 31-year-old girlfriend of Rob Gronkowski.

Camille Kostek made a verbal blunder

The swinsuit model is also a host and an actress and is currently a part of the show, "Ridculousness." She is invited there often, and the show is hosted by Rob Dyrden and co-hosted by Sterling "Steelo" Brim.

The show showcases viral videos from the internet and usually involves failed DIY attempts at stunts. The panelists and judges react to such videos and pass along their comments.

Image Credit: Camille Kostek's Instagram Story

In one of the new episodes of the comedy show, Kostek joined the hosts for a great time. However, she failed to realize that instead of the videos, she would become the source of laughter.

