Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek have come a long way in their relationship. Starting their relationship while Kostek was still a New England Patriots cheerleader, the couple slowly confirmed their relationship with their fans and followers.

Recently, Kostek was on Barstool Sports' KFC Radio, where she was promoting her recent SI Swimsuit shoot. Her sixth consecutive appearance, this is a special occasion for Kostek.

In conversation with Kevin Clancy and John Feitelberg, Kostek described various aspects of her life, including her social media exposure and oversharing. Growing up and expanding her career, Kostek spoke about sharing less and limiting her words on social media.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

So much so, that people thought she had broken up with Rob Gronkowski.

"I am so much more. I don't share as much anymore. It actually got to a point where people thought that Rob and I broke up. Just because, you know, I was just sharing what we were doing day to day," she said.

Apparently, she found out about this when she woke up and saw messages from people asking her about Gronk:

"I woke up next to him one morning and I had like a couple of messages from people being like, 'Did you guys break up? Are you guys not together anymore?' I was like, 'he's right there.' I didn't even feel the need to have to say that either."

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski dated in secret for some time

When Rob Gronkowski first lifted the Lombardi trophy in 2015 at the University of Phoenix Stadium, Kostek was watching him from the sidelines as a cheerleader. Now, Kostek and Gronk have gone from stealing glances at the stadium to publically dating.

During a previous interview with Sirus XM, Kostek spoke about her relationship and how contract limitations kept them from dating.

Rob Gronkowski poses for a mirror selfie with Kostek. (Image Credit: @camillekostek Instagram)

"I was on the sideline as a New England Patriots cheerleader. Rob was my secret boyfriend at the time. We had been dating two years but it's against the contract so, no fraternization policy but love wins all so we're dating and uh, it was actually kind of crazy. It was such a life moment for us that we'll never forget."

Interestingly, they met during a charity event in 2013. Kostek was representing the cheerleaders and Gronk was there as a Patriots player. Jermaine Wiggins brought Gronk's poster over to her, which came with his number.

Reluctant at first, Camille ended up calling Gronk.

Poll : 0 votes