Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek posted a video to her TikTok last month while playing a game that said that it would choose the best career according to what your face looked like.

She held her phone up as several different career choices popped up in a bubble above her head. Computer hacker, pilot, enginner and police officer were just some of the careers that popped up.

When the game stopped, it said that Kostek's career should be in the Army. Which is quite comical as her boyfriend Rob Gronkowski does regular commercials for USAA insurance for those who have served and their families.

"So I look badass"

Camille Kostek captioned the TikTok video by saying that she was apparently shocked and excited to hear that she looked qualified to serve. Though it appears that she doesn't intend to have a career change anytime soon.

The brief TikTok video was a different type of content than the model typically posts on her account. She usually posts videos for her followers based on fashion and style, including several "Get Ready With Me" videos.

Rob Gronkowski shared thoughts about future with Camille Kostek

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski have been together since November 2013 when they met at a charity event. At the time, Gronkowski was playing tight end for the New England Patriots and she was a cheerleader for the team.

Although it was frowned upon for cheerleaders and players to date, the two broke the rules and did so anyway. The two have been together ever since and have supported each other's growing careers along the way.

In Janaury, the former NFL tight end sat down with PEOPLE magazine to talk about the Super Bowl. He was asked about a future with the Sports Illustrated model.

He said that the two have defeinitely spoken about getting engaged and that it's going to happen sooner rather than later:

"Definitely talk about. we're both super busy with our careers right now. [It's] going to have to eventually happen."

E! News @enews Rob Gronkowski bringing his leading lady, Camille Kostek, flowers at last night's #SISwimsuit red carpet has our hearts melting.

When asked when he thought he would get down on one knee, he wasn't exactly sure. He said that both of their careers were busy at the moment, but that it will definitely be the next step in ther relationship.

