Can Aaron Rodgers come back this season? Injury expert highlights surprising timeline for Jets QB's potential return

Yes, Aaron Rodgers will most likely return to action in the 2023 NFL season, according to CBS Sports HQ injury expert Marty Jaramillo.

Jaramillo says that Rodgers is "absolutely" on pace to return this season. The four-time MVP was seen throwing the ball ahead of the Jets' Week 6 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, a mild surprise considering the nature of his Week 1 Achilles injury.

Jaramillo said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He's moving almost three times as fast as traditional protocols, no boot, no crutches and minimal limp. It's quite exponential. There is no precedent for this type of recovery following an Achilles tear. He is beating back Father Time."

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

The expert also added that Rodgers could be fully ready to play 12-14 weeks after surgery. If you take a look at the calendar, that means the Jets franchise QB could be suiting up for Week 15 of the 2023 season.

Expand Tweet

What happened to Aaron Rodgers?

In the Week 1 game between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, Aaron Rodgers made his Jets debut.

The Green Bay Packers legend had been waiting for this moment for quite a while and looked poised to take the Jets to the next level. Moreover, analysts speculated that the Packers were just a quarterback away from true contention.

However, it all came crashing down, as Rodgers injured his left ankle on his fourth offensive snap after being sacked by Bills DE Leonard Floyd. The injury looked terrible, but nothing could have prepared the NFL for what was to follow.

The next day, the future Hall of Famer was diagnosed with an Achilles tendon rupture and placed on injured reserve. The injury is typically season-ending for most players, as it has a minimum recovery period of six months.

Expand Tweet

When will Aaron Rodgers return from injury?

Aaron Rodgers is certainly not "most players," as the cerebral passer elected to undergo an "Ankle speed bridge surgery" with Dr. Neal ElAttrache. This surgery places an internal brace in the affected Achilles with the goal of an earlier-than-usual return.

It looks like it's working, as Rodgers was out on the gridiron in Week 6, throwing unassisted for around five minutes before the game. It bodes well for his earlier-than-usual return to action.

New York Jets fans and neutrals will be paying close attention to his recovery in the next few weeks.

Rodgers himself said he's been making progress, dropping a hopeful update on Instagram on Tuesday morning.