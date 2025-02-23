"Can we all agree Tua Tagovailoa is last?" - NFL fans engage in heated debate over 2020 draft class QB rankings

The 2020 NFL draft class was one of the top in terms of quality quarterbacks as five years later, we still have five starters and all are on their second contract with the team that drafted them. The draft saw the five quarterbacks get taken in this order:

Joe Burrow (Round 1, Pick 1) Tua Tagovailoa (Round 1, Pick 5) Justin Herbert (Round 1, Pick 6) Jordan Love (Round 1, Pick 26) Jalen Hurts (Round 2, Pick 53)

NFL on CBS posted a picture of the five quarterbacks selected in the 2020 NFL draft and asked commenters to rank them.

Fans were eager to post their opinions with a handful immediately jumping to Tua Tagovailoa being last on the list.

"Can we all agree Tua is last?"

"Burrow Herbert Hurts Love Tagovailoa. Can't really argue with this. Hurts and Love might be comparable in talent but Hurts has a ring and two SB appearances so he's higher for now." One person responded to the post

"Hurts won Super Bowl, Burrow been to one, Herbert is elite talent, Love has more upside than tiny arm Tua." Another commenter responded

However, the more intriguing and controversial take was deciding which one of the quarterbacks are the best out of the five as people varied throughout the comment section.

"1. Jalen Hurts 2. Joe Burrow 3. Justin Herbert 4. Jordan Love 5. Tua Tagovailoa There really isn't any alternatives to the order of these 5 guys." One person confidently posted on social media

"1. Love 2. Burrow 3. Herbo 4. Hurts 9. Tua" Another commenter ranked the five quarterbacks

What other quarterbacks were selected in the 2020 NFL draft?

It is very rare that five different starting quarterbacks get selected in a single draft class. However, they were not the only quarterbacks that were taken as there were eight others that were chosen between the fourth and seventh rounds.

Below is the order they were drafted, which team selected them, and where they were selected.

Jacob Eason, Indianapolis Colts (Round 4, Pick 122) James Morgan, New York Jets (Round 4, Pick 125) Jake Fromm, Buffalo Bills (Round 5, Pick 167) Jake Luton, Jacksonville Jaguars (Round 6, Pick 189) Cole McDonald, Tennessee Titans (Round 7, Pick 224) Ben DiNucci, Dallas Cowboys (Round 7, Pick 231) Tommy Stevens, New Orleans Saints (Round 7, Pick 240 Nate Stanley, Minnesota Vikings (Round 7, Pick 244)

Of those quarterbacks, Jake Fromm is still around in the NFL. He finished last season on the Detriot Lions' practice squad and signed a futures contract with the team in January.

