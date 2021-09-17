Can Derek Carr carry Raiders to playoffs despite slew of injuries?

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders have massive hopes going into 2021. After going 4-12 in 2018, 7-9 in 2019, and 8-8 in 2020, the pressure on the Raiders to finally break through to becomes a winning team is huge. On Monday Night Football, the Raiders upset the Baltimore Ravens in overtime. A 1-0 start for the team was a great start, but it came with a dose of sticker shock.

Numerous injuries have hit the team over the last week. Here's a look at the most notable players and a look at whether Derek Carr can bring the team to the playoffs.

Raiders injuries increase load on Derek Carr

Denzelle Good

Denzelle Good is likely out for the season with a knee injury. As a right guard, Good helped break open holes for Josh Jacobs and helped keep Derek Carr clean from pressure up the middle. His loss leaves backup Jermaine Eluemunor in the spot. Without Good, it is likely that Eluemunor will be letting through more pressure in Carr's face. It will be up to him to avoid it.

Marcus Mariota

Marcus Mariota is working through a hamstring injury that is expected to keep him sidelined over the next few weeks. Mariota was used like Taysom Hill in New Orleans as a gadget player who used his feet to test defenses in ways Carr could not. Without him, the offense will need to run exclusively through Carr's skillset.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Raiders QB Marcus Mariota is expected to be out multiple weeks after aggravating a quad injury during a 31-yard run on Monday night, source said. A few weeks is the best case scenario. This robs Las Vegas of a weapon, as they planned to sprinkle Mariota in on offense. #Raiders QB Marcus Mariota is expected to be out multiple weeks after aggravating a quad injury during a 31-yard run on Monday night, source said. A few weeks is the best case scenario. This robs Las Vegas of a weapon, as they planned to sprinkle Mariota in on offense.

Yannick Ngakoue pulled a hamstring in the win over the Ravens, according to Jon Gruden via ESPN. His recovery timeline is officially uncertain, but he should be day to day. That said, an injury in the first game of the season could be a bad omen for what is to come, a worse defense means Carr needs to perform better.

Josh Jacobs

Josh Jacobs is working through a toe and ankle injury. The injury caused him to miss practice this week. Last week, Jacobs mysteriously missed practice for unknown reasons. If his attendance is going to be spotty this year, this puts more pressure on Carr to deliver through the air.

Gerald McCoy

Gerald McCoy is a backup defensive tackle. With his knee injury now expected to sideline him for the season, it will be that much more that Carr needs to overcome. With every knock to the defense, it will be that much harder for the offense to capitalize. In essence, Carr will need to score every point the defense allows.

Can Derek Carr overcome?

Typically, teams lacking a solid roster who over-rely on their quarterbacks need big seasons from them to be successful. Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers routinely earn 30 touchdowns with under-ten interceptions in seasons with the least amount of help.

NFC Championship - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Green Bay Packers

Derek Carr, meanwhile, has had three seasons in which his touchdown and interception numbers would not look out of place if they were tucked in Wilson or Rodgers' statsheet. So Carr has a shot to put the team on his back this season if needed. That said, he has also had four years in which he's played at a sub-par level.

Will Carr carry the Raiders to the playoffs? He will, but only if he nearly has a career-year.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar