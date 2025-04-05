"Can I have both of them?”: Browns GM makes demands for Shedeur Sanders and Abdul Carter

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry expressed his desire to select both Shedeur Sanders and Abdul Carter with the second overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Berry - the Browns' GM since 2020 - made the remark after attending Colorado's "We Ain't Hard 2 Find" showcase on Friday. Cleveland sent a team - including owner Jimmy Haslam, coach Kevin Stefanski and key front office personnel - to evaluate the two standout prospects.

After watching Buffs's Sanders and Nittany Lions's Carter during the showcase, Andrew Berry shared his thoughts with Cleveland.com:

"I'd say probably I leave here with, can I have both of them?" Berry told cleveland.com with a laugh. "We'll take the whole process into mind. They're both fantastic players, and we have the next several weeks to sort out all of the different scenarios. But today was a positive touchpoint, really, for both players."

Shedeur Sanders participated in the Colorado Buffaloes pro day. (Credits: IMAGN)

The Browns have extensively scouted several top prospects for the No. 2 pick, including Miami quarterback Cam Ward, Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter and LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell. Berry and his staff have held private workouts with Ward and other quarterback prospects like Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe. They also took Carter to dinner as part of their evaluation process.

Browns GM heaps praises on Shedeur Sanders and Abdul Carter

Defensive end Abdul Carter speaks to the media at Penn State's pro day. (Credits: IMAGN)

Andrew Berry praised Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter after watching their performances at the showcase.

"Both represented themselves so well," Berry said. "There are a number of players we like at that spot, and these two would obviously be included. They're both fantastic prospects, they're fantastic individuals, and they'll represent an organization really well."

Shedeur Sanders - who set school records with 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns in 2024 - impressed the Cleveland Browns with his throwing display.

Coach Kevin Stefanski echoed Berry's sentiments, noting that Sanders "has that in him" when asked about the quarterback's potential as the face of a franchise. He also praised Shedeur Sanders' ball placement, pocket mobility and his deep throws, calling them "very impressive."

"Very clean, very similar to what you see in the fall," Berry added regarding Sanders' throwing exhibition. "He's very accurate. He throws with good touch. He has good pace. I actually thought the best balls that he threw this afternoon were the deep shots, really, really well-placed, plenty of range."

The Browns's interest follows comments from Colorado HC Deion Sanders, who believes one of his stars will end up in Cleveland.

"I just spoke with the owner, and he was truly delightful," Sanders said after speaking with Haslam. "It was charming, it was engaging and it was cool. He's a good guy and I like that. I think one of those guys are gonna be there."

With less than three weeks until draft day on Apr. 24, the Browns face a critical decision at No. 2 overall.

