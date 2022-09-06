"Man I don't really call it arrogance" - Dallas Cowboys' newest star stands by his prior comment about not liking the franchise

No, Dallas Cowboys fans, you guys weren't hallucinating over the weekend, the franchise has finally made a move. Dallas signed veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters to the practice squad over the weekend.

Jason Peters was cleared medically this week and participated in his first practice session with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, but not before putting out a small fire.

Back in 2018 when he was with the Philadelphia Eagles, Peters wasn't the biggest fan of his new team.

"It's just an arrogant organization," Peters said in 2018. "Everybody. America's Team. Right now, they're not winning. So let's see how many people jump off the bandwagon."

Upon signing for Dallas, Peters was forced to take a walk down memory lane, but the nine-time Pro Bowler stood by his words.

“I couldn’t pass it up — playing for the Cowboys. … When Jerry called, I came.” “I’m excited. This my home state. … I don’t call [the #Cowboys ] arrogant. I call it swagger.”- Jason Peters on once calling Dallas arrogant“I couldn’t pass it up — playing for the Cowboys. … When Jerry called, I came.” “I’m excited. This my home state. … I don’t call [the #Cowboys] arrogant. I call it swagger.”- Jason Peters on once calling Dallas arrogant “I couldn’t pass it up — playing for the Cowboys. … When Jerry called, I came.” https://t.co/eciFSd5AxL

"Man, I don't really call it arrogance," Peters told the Cowboys' official website. " I mean, they had swagger - pretty much the same thing."

"The swagger, they'll go in week in and week out with that swagger, you can tell how the defense plays. Dak [Prescott] and Zeke [Elliott], scoring and everybody [wearing] their emotions on their shoulders. I mean I like that to be honest."

Eagles icon Jason Peters raring to go for Dallas Cowboys

Peters spent 11 of his previous 12 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles locking horns with the Cowboys. He then had a short stint in Chicago last year where he started 15 games for the Bears. As he enters his 18th season, Peters will need some time to acclimate to their pressing needs.

Peters has suited up for a full season only once since 2017, and the future Hall of Famer has also not played a down of football since January.

Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL Newest addition to the Cowboys’ practice squad: LT Jason Peters. He participated in individual drills today. Peters is not wearing pads. Just a large human. Newest addition to the Cowboys’ practice squad: LT Jason Peters. He participated in individual drills today. Peters is not wearing pads. Just a large human. https://t.co/WJiAfbcb4l

Peters, though, admitted it would be a little odd for him to don the Cowboys' jersey after 11 seasons in Philly.

"Yeah, a little bit. Like I said, that was our rivalry. You know the Dallas and Eagle rivalry goes deep so it's kind of weird but I'm here in my home state and ready to roll."

Dallas certainly needs Peters to hit the ground running.

They will go up against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their season opener on September 11 at AT&T Stadium.

It remains to be seen if Jason Peters will suit up in Week 1. Dallas could either choose to elevate Peters against Tampa Bay or let rookie Tyler Smith have a shot at protecting Dak Prescott's blind side to start the season.

