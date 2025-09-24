"Can't put Eli Manning in HOF and leave Russell Wilson": Stephen A. Smith makes bold claim about Giants QB after his recent struggles

Russell Wilson was benched as the starting quarterback for the New York Giants on Tuesday for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. This has begun a conversation about the legacy of Wilson, who has seen a dramatic fall in performance over the last few years.On Wednesday's editon of &quot;First Take,&quot; Stephen A Smith spoke about Wilson potential place in the Hall of Fame and compared him to a Giants legend.&quot;You can't put Eli Manning in the Hall of the Fame and leave Russell Wilson out.&quot;Russell Wilson began his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks, where he spent nine seasons with the team. This is where he was the most successful, taking the team to two consecutive Super Bowls, winning one of them in convincing fashion.He would have been a two-time Super Bowl champion if it were not for a now historic interception by the Patriots&quot; Malcolm Butler. Throughout his entire spell with the Seahawks, Wilson was seen as one of the best quarterbacks in the league and a definite hall of famer.Since being traded to the Denver Broncos in 2021, things have been completely different. Wilson has struggled to replicate the success he had with the Seahawks, and his three performances with the Giants this season may have brought to a end a downward slide in form that has lasted four years.However, despite these few years, Wilson is a definite hall of famer.Smith's use of New York Giants legend Eli Manning is interesting. Manning is eligible for the Hall of Fame, but did not get in on the first ballot this year. It is very likely that he will make it one day.Eli was never the most consistent quarterback, but his two Super Bowl wins and 15 straight years with the Giants should be enough to seal his spot. Wilson's statistics and overall performance compared to Manning's is significantly better, so if Manning is going to make it, Wilson will without a doubt.Russell Wilson's teammates think his career is overThe benching of Russell Willson suggests that his time as a starting quarterback is over. This is a feeling that some of his former teammates have of him as well. Two former teammates told Fox Sports on Wednesday:&quot;He’s a backup... Our team was so good on defense and special teams, along with a run game to wear down the other team. I do think he’s still phenomenal in the two-minute drill, though.&quot;If this is the end of Russell Willson's career, then he should retire at the end of the season to spare any further blows to his legacy. Then, after five years, his spot in the Hall of Fame will be his.