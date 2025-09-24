  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Can't put Eli Manning in HOF and leave Russell Wilson": Stephen A. Smith makes bold claim about Giants QB after his recent struggles

"Can't put Eli Manning in HOF and leave Russell Wilson": Stephen A. Smith makes bold claim about Giants QB after his recent struggles

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Sep 24, 2025 19:03 GMT
Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn

Russell Wilson was benched as the starting quarterback for the New York Giants on Tuesday for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. This has begun a conversation about the legacy of Wilson, who has seen a dramatic fall in performance over the last few years.

Ad

On Wednesday's editon of "First Take," Stephen A Smith spoke about Wilson potential place in the Hall of Fame and compared him to a Giants legend.

"You can't put Eli Manning in the Hall of the Fame and leave Russell Wilson out."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Russell Wilson began his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks, where he spent nine seasons with the team. This is where he was the most successful, taking the team to two consecutive Super Bowls, winning one of them in convincing fashion.

He would have been a two-time Super Bowl champion if it were not for a now historic interception by the Patriots" Malcolm Butler. Throughout his entire spell with the Seahawks, Wilson was seen as one of the best quarterbacks in the league and a definite hall of famer.

Ad

Since being traded to the Denver Broncos in 2021, things have been completely different. Wilson has struggled to replicate the success he had with the Seahawks, and his three performances with the Giants this season may have brought to a end a downward slide in form that has lasted four years.

However, despite these few years, Wilson is a definite hall of famer.

Smith's use of New York Giants legend Eli Manning is interesting. Manning is eligible for the Hall of Fame, but did not get in on the first ballot this year. It is very likely that he will make it one day.

Ad

Eli was never the most consistent quarterback, but his two Super Bowl wins and 15 straight years with the Giants should be enough to seal his spot. Wilson's statistics and overall performance compared to Manning's is significantly better, so if Manning is going to make it, Wilson will without a doubt.

Russell Wilson's teammates think his career is over

The benching of Russell Willson suggests that his time as a starting quarterback is over. This is a feeling that some of his former teammates have of him as well. Two former teammates told Fox Sports on Wednesday:

Ad
"He’s a backup... Our team was so good on defense and special teams, along with a run game to wear down the other team. I do think he’s still phenomenal in the two-minute drill, though."

If this is the end of Russell Willson's career, then he should retire at the end of the season to spare any further blows to his legacy. Then, after five years, his spot in the Hall of Fame will be his.

About the author
Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Twitter icon

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and the NFL at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ben Tredinnick
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications