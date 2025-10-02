"Can't say I learned anything": Xavier Legette echoes Deion Sanders with remarks on sidelines teaching nothing

Xavier Legette's reflection on his time out of action echoed what NFL legend Deion Sanders previously said. The two-time Super Bowl champion joined Jason and Travis Kelce's &quot;New Heights&quot; show a couple of weeks ago to discuss various topics, including why his son Shedeur Sanders rejected being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens.Sanders' explanation was simple, as he made it clear he never learned anything from sitting on the bench. He didn't want his kid to sit behind Lamar Jackson, one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Talking with reporters on Wednesday, Legette, who has been out with a hamstring injury in the last two weeks, responded to whether he learned something during his absence. &quot;I wouldn't necessarily say I set back and learned anything,&quot; Legette said.New Heights' X account shared a graphic with Deion Sanders' quote, which was pretty similar to what Legette said.&quot;I've never sat on the bench and said: 'Wow, I learned a lot today,'&quot; Sanders told the Kelce brothers.After a rocky start to his NFL career, Xavier Legette is still trying to find consistency with the Carolina Panthers. The second-year wide receiver comes from a season in which he posted 49 receptions on 84 targets for 497 yards and four touchdowns.This season, he has posted just four receptions on 15 targets for eight yards and zero scores, which has raised eyebrows among fans.Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders is still waiting for an opportunity to take the field with the Cleveland Browns. Deion Sanders' son showed flashes of his talent during the preseason, but he's yet to compete against starters this season. Dillon Gabriel will start for Joe Flacco in Week 5, while Sanders continues to wait for his opportunity. Deion Sanders reacts to Shedeur Sanders' mimic responses after Dillon Gabriel's promotionShedeur Sanders enters Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season as the Browns' QB3. Joe Flacco was demoted to QB2 in favor of Dillon Gabriel, who subbed in for the veteran quarterback in two games this season.Deion Sanders reacted after his kid limited to mimic the Browns' decision to start Gabriel, celebrating what his son did, going against all the people who criticized the former Colorado Buffaloes star.&quot;😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Good 1 son. You did that,&quot; Deion wrote.Deion Sanders insisted he believed his son would start for the Browns at some point this season, and that could happen soon if Gabriel fails to deliver.