Deion Sanders makes his thoughts known after Shedeur Sanders mimes reporters questioning QB3 status

Despite a shake-up in the quarterback room, Shedeur Sanders remained the Cleveland Browns' third-string option. After a disappointing 1-3 start to the season under veteran QB Joe Flacco, coach Kevin Stefanski named rookie Dillon Gabriel the team's starting signal-caller for the Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings.Sanders was asked to share his feelings about the decision following the announcement. But rather than providing a vocal answer, the rookie resorted to smiles and gestures, miming his way through the locker room interview.While his response received backlash from many, his father, Deion Sanders, seemed pleased with the Browns QB's actions.&quot;😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Good 1 son. You did that,&quot; Deion wrote.Shedeur Sanders was the consensus top-three pick entering the 2025 NFL draft but fell to the fifth round. The Browns selected him at No. 144 overall on the final day. He became the third option behind Flacco and Gabriel after Kenny Pickett was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.Many experts and fans urged the Browns to give an opportunity to their rookies, especially Sanders. However, the team went ahead with rookie Gabriel, whom it picked two rounds before Sanders. The Colorado product's words have been heavily scrutinized over the last few months, and that might be the reason behind his reaction to the news.Kevin Stefanski on Shedeur Sanders' position on the Browns' depth chartBrowns coach Kevin Stefanski was asked why Shedeur Sanders was not promoted to a starter or even to a backup following Joe Flacco's underwhelming run.“I know the quarterback position gets quite a bit of scrutiny, I understand that,” Stefanski said. “But this is about our entire team playing better.&quot;Stefanski said the team needs Flacco's leadership going forward. The Browns' think tank is excited for Gabriel and appreciates how the rookie has handled everything. Sanders got to play some snaps in the preseason but hasn't made his regular-season debut yet. His wait for his first snap in the NFL will continue until the coach changes his mind or Flacco and Gabriel cannot play.Shedeur Sanders said last week that he sees practice as six games a week instead of one. His mindset is to stay locked in and remain focused on the main thing. He understands that playing and not playing are not in his hands, but whenever it's time for him, he'll be ready. The rookie believes he is capable of doing better than any quarterback in the league right now.