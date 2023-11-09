"Can't sell snake oil forever": NFL fans take shots at Tom Brady's TB12 brand as NE store shuts shop

NFL fans have taken aim at Tom Brady after the TB12 shop at Patriot Place was shut down.

Brady has his own brand, TB12, from where fans can buy appeal, protein powder, supplements and workout gear, among others. Given that Brady was the face of the Patriots, his shop was at Patriot Place, but Boston Globe reporter Christopher Price has said that the shop has shut down.

"TB12 officially packed up and gone here at Patriot Place."

After Price's tweet, fans took aim at Tom Brady for the shop shutting down at Patriot Place.

"Can’t sell snake oil for ever."

"Not one person ever shopped there."

"It wasn't making money."

"Is TB12 even still a business?"

It's uncertain why TB12 shut down, but fans took aim at Tom Brady for the shop closing.

Tom Brady's TB12 method courted controversy in 2020

Tom Brady's TB12 company courted some controversy, as it was considered unethical by medical experts.

The company sells supplements that claims to boost the immune system. However, some medical professionals blasted TB12 and the supplements, saying that they don't work.

“Some of the things I thought were a little worrisome about this were the convenient timing with COVID-19, and I hope people can see the timing is very convenient,” registered dietetic technician Olivia Fitzgerald told Forbes.

“It’s a high price point during an economic crisis. He’s kind of preying a little bit, in my eyes.”

Fitzgerald wasn't the only medical professional to blast Tom Brady and TB12. Medical toxicologist Ryan Marino said that people are just pissing their money away by buying these supplements.

“You’re basically pissing your money away,” Marino said. “I don’t think a lot of the marketing that goes into supplements is ethical, but especially in this case.

"It’s very clear this was timed to be released during this pandemic. The way it’s been marketed highlights a lot of people’s fears.”

How much is Tom Brady worth?

Tom Brady played 23 seasons in the NFL and has an estimated net worth of $300 million.

According to Forbes, Brady earned around $525 million during his 23-year career. He also signed a 10-year $375 million deal with Fox to broadcast NFL games, which he's expected to do starting in 2024.

Brady won a record seven Super Bowls.