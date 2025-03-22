“Can’t stop laughing how foolish he sounds” - Asante Samuel takes dig at Deion Sanders’ comments on technique for CBs

Deion Sanders drew attention at the Big 12 Pro Day on Friday for his strong criticism of the T-step technique used by cornerbacks. The Colorado coach called the move "stupid."

Asante Samuel, former NFL cornerback, did not have it. He fired shots at Sanders’ take on X.

“I can’t stop laughing how foolish he sounds,” Samuel wrote. “The first thing a cornerback is taught, never run out of breaks… Sooooo T-Step is the perfect technique.”

He posted a stat comparing him and Sanders.

Coach Prime, of course, had a response ready. Instead of backing down, he doubled down on his belief. He wrote:

"Sir. Foolish. Lololol God bless u my brother. Tell them what this really about sir. U forever taking a shot at the sky. Mickey Andrews is Responsible for teaching us what I teach and it sure seemed like it worked for us. Peace be Still. 🙏🏾"

During his demonstration on NFL Network, Deion Sanders mocked the technique, showing how he believes it limits explosiveness.

“Who does that? What fool does that? What idiot does that?”

Deion Sanders defends son Shedeur Sanders

Coach Prime is not one to back down when it comes to defending his son. He made that crystal clear in an interview on NFL Network on Friday. After the scouting combine, an unnamed NFL team reportedly called Shedeur Sanders “arrogant” and “brash.”

“We like to call that stuff out, though,” Sanders said.

“I know who it is. You’re going to make me call him out. You what team, yeah, all right? You gotta understand it. Don’t make me pull behind the curtains and step in that thing.”

Sanders backed his son and said that Shedeur was unfazed by the noise.

“Shedeur has been built for this, man,” he said. “We’ve got factual evidence of Shedeur at 10 to 12 years old. We’ve practiced and rehearsed this stuff so he’s well-poised in front of the camera, as the world has seen for a multitude of years.”

The comments from the unnamed team stirred some drama, but they haven't impacted Shedeur’s draft stock much. The Colorado quarterback is still projected to be a top-10 pick and the second QB off the board after Cam Ward.

