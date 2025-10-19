Caleb Williams arrived in his pregame fit ahead of the Saints-Bears clash on Sunday, and fans noticed what he held in his hand. The Chicago Bears shared a clip of the quarterback walking in his brown jacket and blue faded jeans, along with matcha drink.Fans shared their reactions to it.&quot;This nimrod got matcha can’t take him serious,&quot; a fan wrote.🐻♟️ @NotBEARaBULLLINK@ChicagoBears @CALEBcsw This nimrod got matcha can’t take him serious&quot;Zesty a*s 🥷 drinking matcha 😹🐐,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;What’s his Starbucks order? Someone ask him,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Matcha man,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;We really have a performative QB holding matcha,&quot; one fan tweeted.The 3-2 Bears will face the 1-5 New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. Chicago aims to extend its three-game winning streak, while New Orleans is looking to bounce back from a 25-19 loss to the Patriots.Spencer Rattler has thrown for 1,217 yards and six touchdowns this season for the Saints.Meanwhile, Williams has nine touchdowns and two interceptions, with Rome Odunze as his primary target. Defensively, the Bears will be without standout tackle Grady Jarrett, while the visitors are missing several key defensive backs.Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on FOX.Caleb Williams eyes historic passing record for the Chicago BearsChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is on pace to break the franchise single-season passing record. Through five games, he has 1,179 yards, averaging 235.8 per game. He could surpass Erik Kramer’s 3,838-yard mark from 1995, becoming the first Bears signal-caller to reach 4,000 yards in a season.Williams, the No. 1 pick in 2024, recorded 3,541 passing yards and 20 touchdowns in his rookie year. His accuracy, decision-making and connection with receivers have been key to Chicago’s early-season success.The former USC star has been solid this campaign. He has passed for 1,179 yards, averaging 7.4 yards per attempt, and has thrown nine touchdowns against two interceptions. Williams' completion rate is 61.6%, and has a passer rating of 98.0. Additionally, he has contributed 110 rushing yards and one touchdown, showcasing his dual-threat capability.Williams led the Bears to a 25-24 victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 6. He threw for 252 yards and one touchdown, while also rushing for another.