  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Can’t take him seriously”: NFL fans troll Caleb Williams for carrying matcha while arriving for Saints vs. Bears game

“Can’t take him seriously”: NFL fans troll Caleb Williams for carrying matcha while arriving for Saints vs. Bears game

By Nishant
Published Oct 19, 2025 17:48 GMT
NFL: Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders - Source: Imagn
NFL: Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders (image credit: IMAGN)

Caleb Williams arrived in his pregame fit ahead of the Saints-Bears clash on Sunday, and fans noticed what he held in his hand. The Chicago Bears shared a clip of the quarterback walking in his brown jacket and blue faded jeans, along with matcha drink.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans shared their reactions to it.

"This nimrod got matcha can’t take him serious," a fan wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
"Zesty a*s 🥷 drinking matcha 😹🐐," another fan wrote.
"What’s his Starbucks order? Someone ask him," one fan said.
"Matcha man," a fan commented.
"We really have a performative QB holding matcha," one fan tweeted.

The 3-2 Bears will face the 1-5 New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. Chicago aims to extend its three-game winning streak, while New Orleans is looking to bounce back from a 25-19 loss to the Patriots.

Ad

Spencer Rattler has thrown for 1,217 yards and six touchdowns this season for the Saints.

Meanwhile, Williams has nine touchdowns and two interceptions, with Rome Odunze as his primary target. Defensively, the Bears will be without standout tackle Grady Jarrett, while the visitors are missing several key defensive backs.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on FOX.

Caleb Williams eyes historic passing record for the Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is on pace to break the franchise single-season passing record. Through five games, he has 1,179 yards, averaging 235.8 per game. He could surpass Erik Kramer’s 3,838-yard mark from 1995, becoming the first Bears signal-caller to reach 4,000 yards in a season.

Ad

Williams, the No. 1 pick in 2024, recorded 3,541 passing yards and 20 touchdowns in his rookie year. His accuracy, decision-making and connection with receivers have been key to Chicago’s early-season success.

The former USC star has been solid this campaign. He has passed for 1,179 yards, averaging 7.4 yards per attempt, and has thrown nine touchdowns against two interceptions. Williams' completion rate is 61.6%, and has a passer rating of 98.0. Additionally, he has contributed 110 rushing yards and one touchdown, showcasing his dual-threat capability.

Williams led the Bears to a 25-24 victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 6. He threw for 252 yards and one touchdown, while also rushing for another.

About the author
Nishant

Nishant

Twitter icon

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications