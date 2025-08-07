"Can’t wait to join you in heaven": Jim Kelly revisits son Hunter's tragic death as Bills legend's newborn grandson battles health crisis

Jim Kelly shared an emotional post remembering his late son Hunter Kelly amid his grandson’s health complications. Kelly's son died in 2005 due to a fatal nervous system disease.On his 20th death anniversary, the Buffalo Bill legend posted a heartfelt message on Instagram account on Tuesday, sharing four throwback pictures with his late son.&quot;Words are simply not enough to express how my heart is today. So many things going in and out of my mind especially this last month. I can only reach out and ask people for prayers. Hunter , I can’t wait for the day that I get to join you in heaven. But I have a lot of loving to do right here at Home. I MISS YOU HB,&quot; Kelly wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the first snap of the post, Jim Kelly held Hunter, who closed his eyes while the former NFL star looked at the camera. In the second slide, he shared an image of his son with medical drips.Hunter Kelly, born in 1997, was diagnosed with a rare Krabbe disease and died at the age of eight. In his honor, the Buffalo star and his wife started the Hunter’s Hope Foundation to raise funds for leukodystrophies and other neurological disease-related research.Jim Kelly reflected on Hunter in a post while going through another difficult chapter in his life. His daughter, Erin, gave birth to her first child last month, but the baby has been struggling with medical complications.Jim Kelly shares update on his grandson’s healthIn a post last week, Jim Kelly shared that his grandson was “back on medication,” and on Monday, in an Instagram post with his wife, Jill, provided an update about the baby's condition.&quot;Our UPDATE right now is we’re waiting. The doctors have decided to pause any changes until August 11th, to give Little Bean time to grow, rest, and get stronger. &quot;They’re holding off on taking him off his medication until then. And while this waiting is hard, we ultimately need to remember that we wait on God,&quot; Kelly wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJim Kelly's grandson underwent a medical procedure in mid-July, which &quot;went well&quot;. In an Instagram post on July 17, he asked fans to “keep praying as the healing journey begins.” He has continued to provide updates on social media but hasn’t revealed too many details about the baby’s &quot;medical complications&quot; due to the “sensitivity of the situation.”