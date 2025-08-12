  • home icon
  "Can't wait to mute the TV" - NFL fans react as ESPN elevates Laura Rutledge's sideline reporting role and extends Lisa Salters for MNF

"Can't wait to mute the TV" - NFL fans react as ESPN elevates Laura Rutledge’s sideline reporting role and extends Lisa Salters for MNF

By Kayode Akinwumi
Published Aug 12, 2025 17:13 GMT
ESPN has announced updates to its Monday Night Football broadcast lineup, with Laura Rutledge’s sideline reporting role elevated while Lisa Salters’ contract gets extended. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the shift on his X page, detailing the updates. He wrote:

“ESPN has extended Lisa Salters, elevated Laura Rutledge’s sideline reporting role, and added both Katie George and Peter Schrager to its game coverage, resulting in two sideline reporters for all 25 NFL on ESPN games.”
Fans shared their reactions to the news. One fan wrote:

“Can’t wait to mute my TV.”
“Finally!! I’ve been saying for YEARS that the only thing holding back the @NFL was the lack of broadcasters 🤣🤣🤣," Josh Thoughts wrote.
“I knew ESPN would make the NFL worse didn’t realize so quickly though,” The Scofflaw commented.
“Less voices and commercials and more gameplay, please,” Luca commented.
“Adding more talking heads stating the obvious, giving little insight that most fans already know or don’t care about,” Dominic4177 wrote.
“Yeah more camera time on reporters instead of seeing the players and formations and don’t forget missing a play while the reporter talks about TikTok or the Gatorade flavors,” Upthecreek77 wrote.

Following their deal with the NFL, ESPN updated its Monday Night Football coverage. ESPN acquired NFL Network, NFL Fantasy and RedZone Channel as part of the purchase, although the league retained a 10% stake in the network. The new NFL investment in ESPN is reportedly valued between $2.5 billion and $3 billion.

More on Laura Rutledge and Lisa Salters

Laura Rutledge started her sports broadcasting career at Fox Sports, covering the Tampa Bay Rays and later the San Diego Padres. Salters, on the other hand, has been with ESPN for more than two decades, with experience covering top news events like the O.J. Simpson trials.

As part of the update, Rutledge will join “Monday Night Football” games with Salters. Meanwhile, she will continue her role in college football. The former Miss Florida has previous experience doing NFL sideline reporting for ESPN when the network had Monday Night Football doubleheaders.

She has also reported from the sidelines for the playoffs when ESPN opted for two reporters. Furthermore, ESPN’s Monday Night Football coverage team will also welcome Peter Schrager and Katie George as sideline reporters. Schrager was previously with the NFL Network and Fox.

About the author
Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

Edited by Krutik Jain
