  "Can't waste his prime": Fans urge Justin Jefferson to demand trade request from Vikings after disastrous loss to Chargers

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 24, 2025 04:13 GMT
Wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been a star for the Minnesota Vikings. However, fans are urging the four-time Pro Bowler to demand a trade after their disappointing 37-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday.

"Jefferson will request a trade. Can't waste his prime," one fan commented.
"Jefferson request a trade go be great brother," another fan said.

" Jefferson needs to request a trade smh," this fan said.
"Dear Justin Jefferson. I have finally accepted that you request a trade. You have been nothing but a leader but at some point it we as fans have to realize that Minnesota is wasting you time!," another fan wrote.
"This team is a joke, a f***ing joke, Jefferson has every right to request a trade and I would be happy for him this is a joke franchise," one fan said.
"The Minnesota Vikings are legitimately going to waste the career of one of the greatest WRs in Justin Jefferson," this fan commented.
Against the Chargers, the WR has 74 receiving yards on seven receptions. Unfortunately, it was not enough for the Vikings (3-4) to secure the win.

The Vikings drafted Jefferson with the 22nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He quickly established himself as a key presence on the offense. He signed a four-year contract extension worth $140 million in June 2024, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback back then.

So far in six seasons, he has tallied 8,034 yards and 41 TDs receiving for the team. The WR was also honored as the 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

Justin Jefferson makes history during Week 8 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers

Despite the loss, the Vikings wide receiver celebrated a personal milestone, etching his name in NFL history.

At the age of 26, Jefferson became the youngest player to cross the 8,000-plus receiving yards mark on Thursday.

So far this season, the four-time Pro Bowler has tallied a total of 602 yards and one receiving touchdown for the Vikings.

Kevin O'Connell and his team are next scheduled to face the Detroit Lions on Nov. 2. The game will be broadcast on FOX at 1 p.m. ET.

