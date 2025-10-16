"Bro is too good at acting zesty": NFL fans react to Justin Jefferson disguising himself as photographer to troll Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

As the Minnesota Vikings prepare to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Prime Video released a video of wide receiver Justin Jefferson using a disguise for “Eli Manning Presents: The Undercovers.”Jefferson disguised himself as a nature photographer with makeup on his face, a wig, a fake nose, a bucket hat, and glasses. He trolled Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who failed to recognise the All-Pro wide receiver during their interaction at TCO Performance Center.“I know nothing about football,” Jefferson said in a high-pitched voice. “I’m into bird-watching.”NFL fans reacted to Jefferson fooling the Vikings GM with his undercover look.&quot;Bro is too good at acting zesty.&quot;golden gridiron @qrtr_sportsLINKbro is too good at acting zesty&quot;This was funny. The way Jettas switched his voice up lmaooo.&quot;Kakarot @ShadBoogieLINKThis was funny. The way Jettas switched his voice up lmaooo&quot;That man's mind was hours ahead thinking about what he's doing after this.&quot;Legendary @RellyTheManiacLINKThat man's mind was hours ahead thinking about what he's doing after this&quot;JJ has an acting career!!!&quot;YANIRA GOMEZ @LOVEXSSLINKJJ has an acting career!!!&quot;Not the first time Kwesi failed to identify top tier talent.&quot;Dug’s Brother @DugsBrotherLINKNot the first time Kwesi failed to identify top tier talent&quot;Nothing screams modern chaos like pro teams accidentally interviewing their own star players.&quot;temi @temi_suiLINKNothing screams modern chaos like pro teams accidentally interviewing their own star playersJustin Jefferson is not the first NFL star to go undercover for the series as Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has been part of the show previously.“It’s interesting to see if I have a future in this acting job,” Jefferson told the cameras.Justin Jefferson reflects on his &quot;undercover&quot; look for Eli Manning's seriesWhile Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was fooled by Justin Jefferson, coach Kevin O’Connell was in on the prank and even complimented the wide receiver's disguise.“It is unbelievable!” O’Connell said. “Your face looks fatter. It looks like my face.&quot;Jefferson, who disguised himself as a nature photographer, Darius Frost, reflected on going undercover for Eli Manning's series.“I’m always the special guest or the person everyone is paying attention to,” Jefferson said “So it was pretty good for the attention to be on them.”The Vikings are 3-2 coming off their bye week and will face a tough test against the Eagles on Sunday. Minnesota will be hoping for Jefferson to pull through for the team, especially with the Eagles likely without cornerback Quinyon Mitchell.The Eagles have had defensive woes of late, coming into the game on the back of consecutive defeats. Despite their recent form, the defending champions remain a threat on the offense.