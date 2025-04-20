The CFL has many differences from the NFL: the field is larger, there are twelve players on the field instead of eleven, and teams have only three downs per offensive series rather than four. But there is one particular rule that will baffle Americans.
If a field goal attempt misses the uprights but crosses the endzone anyway, it counts as a singular point. This means that a miss can win a tied game, as shown below in an August 2024 game between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts:
NFL fans couldn't help but be dumbfounded at it:
More of the negativity can be seen below:
"Canada should stop being so nice," one pleads.
"Jake Moody would love this rule 😂," another salivates.
"That might be the dumbest rule I’ve ever seen in any sport lol," another retches.
The CFL preseason will begin on May 19 and last until May 30. The regular season will begin on June 5 and last until October 25, and the playoffs will last from November 1 and conclude with the 112th Grey Cup on November 16.
CFL to usher in a new era in 2025 season
The biggest storyline entering the 2025 CFL season is the impending accession of Stewart Johnston as a new commissioner. Johnston is the former president of broadcaster TSN and senior VP of Bell Media. He will begin his tenure on Wednesday, April 24, succeeding former Grey Cup-winning player Randy Ambrosie, who has been in charge since 2017.
In a press release, Johnston called his hiring "a dream come true" after years spent closely following the sport as both a fan and media executive:
“It’s been wonderful to see how far the league has come... But it’s the future that excites me. It’s what’s to come that inspires me. As we look ahead, our mission is clear: to grow the game of football, to enhance the entertainment experience for our fans, and to ensure the sustainability and success of our league for generations to come.”
Meanwhile, Scott Banda, chairperson of the league's board of governors, said:
“We’re thrilled to welcome Stewart as our next Commissioner... His in-depth familiarity with sports business in Canada and his lengthy history of success in the media industry and as an executive, made him the ideal candidate for Commissioner.”
All regular-season games will air on TSN (English) and RDS (French), with select games also airing on CTV. American fans can watch on the CBS Sports Network and CFL+.
