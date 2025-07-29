"Cancel this practice": NFL fans react as Hollywood Brown rides the front of cart to leave field over potential injury

Training camp turned tense on Tuesday when Kansas City Chiefs receiver Hollywood Brown was carted off the field following an apparent ankle injury.The cart scene was Brown seated up front with trainers at his side. It came during a blistering session that pushed past two hours in temperatures exceeding 100 degrees on the heat index.While the exact severity of the injury remains unconfirmed, Chiefs coach Andy Reid suggested post-practice that the team is hopeful it’s not serious.“I don’t think it’s too bad, but we’ll see,” Reid said. “We’ll see how it goes.”Fans shared their concern about Brown's health.&quot;Cancel this practice,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;Hope he's just sightseeing,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Just call practice already.. I know it's hot as hell up in st Joe,&quot; a fan wrote.More fans reacted to the news.&quot;Every damn year something happens.. but then again I'd rather it be earlier than later so we'll see how it goes,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;omg bum bruh,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;This is his last year man we can't keep doing this,&quot; another fan said.Brown, who signed a one-year deal worth up to $11 million this offseason, entered camp hoping to put a rocky 2024 behind him. He missed nearly the entire regular season last year with a collarbone injury and underwent surgery after just one preseason appearance.Multiple receivers exit practice, including Hollywood Brown, as the Chiefs face depth concernsNFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: ImagnHollywood Brown’s injury scare was just one of several setbacks that hit the Chiefs' receiving corps on Tuesday.Xavier Worthy exited briefly after taking a hit to the head but returned to the field. Meanwhile, Skyy Moore, left with a hamstring injury, an ill-timed blow for the former second-round pick trying to secure his place in a crowded depth chart.Other positional groups weren’t spared. Rookie linebacker Jeffrey Bassa and tight end Jake Briningstool both sustained soft-tissue injuries. On defense, Deon Bush, Eric Scott Jr. and Darius Rush were all held out with hamstring issues. Free-agent cornerback Kristian Fulton remains on the PUP list with a knee injury.Adding to the heat-fueled chaos, first-round pick Josh Simmons got into a brief scuffle with defensive end Ashton Gillotte. They exchanged punches before Kansas City coach Andy Reid and others broke it up.“It's hard work,&quot; Reid said. &quot;You're out there in the heat. It's tough, but the guys battled through. I appreciate the tempo they set and all the energy that they gave.”Initial reports from NFL insiders suggested Brown may have avoided a significant injury and could return to the field later this week.