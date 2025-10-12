“CANCEL THE SEASON” “Please Trade him”: NFL Fans React to Trey Hendrickson injury update as Bengals DE exits game vs. Packers

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson left his team’s game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday with a back injury. The star defensive end left the game late in the second quarter, making his way to the locker room.

The 30-year-old left the game with two tackles. Following an update on his game availability by the Bengals’ official X account, fans have shared their reactions. Jackson Williams wrote:

“Lmao. CANCEL THE SEASON.”

Jackson Williams @emoryjackson21 @Bengals Lmao CANCEL THE SEASON

Kyle Georg also wrote:

“Please trade him and put this season in the bag.”

Kyle Georg @kylegeorg @Bengals Please Trade him and put this season in the bag.

Serhan Dayi commented:

“His back got hurt from carrying this useless defense since he came to the team.”

Daniel Upchurch also commented:

“He doesn’t want to play for a shitty team. I don’t blame him. FIRE ZAC TAYLOR! The defense can’t even get a break.”

Josh Salyers said:

“There is zero pass rush without him. For some reason, we never have a DC that can scheme blitzes, and Trey got hurt on the play he dropped back in pass pro. Yeah. Best DE in football dropping back to play DB. That’s just dumb.”

Lockie added:

“Now he can’t be traded either. Watching this team is like being sucked into a whirlpool of sewage.”

Other Bengals injuries other than Trey Hendrickson

Trey Hendrickson is not the only Bengals player to leave their encounter with the Packers. Tight end Mike Gesicki also left the game on Sunday with a pectoral injury. The former Miami Dolphins man walked to the locker room after some time in the medical tent. He was subsequently declared out of the game.

The Bengals have had to deal with a lot of injury situations this season, the most notable being quarterback Joe Burrow’s toe injury. After three successive losses with backup quarterback Jake Browning, the Bengals traded for 40-year-old Joe Flacco, who earned his first start on Sunday.

