Trenton Cannon injury: What happened to 49ers RB?

Trent Cannon's game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday lasted barely a minute. His team, the San Francisco 49ers saw their three-game winning streak snapped by Russell Wilson and the Seahawks 30-23.

Cannon would have been hoping to have a bigger impact on the game. However, it just wasn't his day as he was involved in a horror clash that left him with a severe concussion.

What happened to Trenton Cannon?

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks

On the opening kickoff, Cannon tried to tackle DeeJay Dallas, the Seahawks returner, but his head hit the leg of Talanoa Hufange, his teammate.

After a hit from Hufanga, Cannon's head suffered another blow from a different player, which caused his head to snap back in an awkward direction. Watch the incident below.

alex @highlghtheaven prayers up for Trenton Cannon on this scary hit prayers up for Trenton Cannon on this scary hit https://t.co/MmnXkfBEr8

Ambulance and medical crews approached Cannon after the hit, and he appeared to move his arms while on a stretcher. Cannon was then taken to a local hospital where he was treated for a concussion.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media post-game regarding the incident and gave some positive news about Cannon.

"Concussions are very concerning, but all the stuff that you're really worried about, he's cleared," Shanahan said. "He remembers it all. So, just [a] concussion. They'll keep him overnight for that."

It remains unclear as to whether Cannon will take his place for the 49ers when they travel to take on Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Cannon will be in concussion protocol for the week in a bid to see the field on Sunday.

Full Press NFL @FullPressNFL



CB Emmanuel Mosley has a high ankle sprain and is out "a few weeks"



RB Elijah Mitchell is in concussion protocol



RB Trent Cannon is also in concussion protocol



#FTTB #49ersFaithful #FPC #NFL 49ers injury updates per @nwagoner CB Emmanuel Mosley has a high ankle sprain and is out "a few weeks"RB Elijah Mitchell is in concussion protocolRB Trent Cannon is also in concussion protocol 49ers injury updates per @nwagoner CB Emmanuel Mosley has a high ankle sprain and is out "a few weeks"RB Elijah Mitchell is in concussion protocolRB Trent Cannon is also in concussion protocol#FTTB #49ersFaithful #FPC #NFL

The 49ers will be hoping that Cannon does not miss too much time as they are right in the thick of the playoff battle. Currently the number seven seed, San Francisco will need all the players they can get to give one final push towards January.

Currently, with a 6-6 record and two games behind the L.A. Rams, the 49ers can not afford to drop many games. With Cannon's availability for Sunday's game against the Bengals doubtful, it will heap more workload on Eli Mitchell, who carried the football 22 times for 66 yards in the loss to Seattle.

Also Read Article Continues below

Everyone will be hoping that Cannon will make a full recovery and is back on the field for the 49ers as they chase that elusive Super Bowl.

Edited by Piyush Bisht